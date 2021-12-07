ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC 2 vs 1 ATK Mohun Bagan - Player ratings

Jamshedpur FC played their fourth game of the ISL 2021-22 season against last season's runners-up ATK Mohun Bagan. They came out with a 2-1 victory.

Jamshedpur made a decent start to the season with one win and two draws in their first three games. Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan won their first two games before stumbling to a heavy defeat to Mumbai City FC in their previous game.

The game started with ATK Mohun Bagan searching for the early goal. Jamshedpur FC, though, kept their shape well and tried to hit ATK Mohun Bagan on the counter. Finally, Seiminlen Doungel gave Jamshedpur FC the lead in the 37th minute from a Jitendra Singh pass.

At halftime, the scoreboard read 1-0 in favour of Jamshedpur FC.

In the second half, the game turned into a cagey affair. ATK Mohun Bagan tried hard to find an equalizer. Alex Lima scored the second goal for Jamshedpur FC in the 84th minute.

Pritam Kotal scored a consolation goal for ATK Mohun Bagan in the 88th minute. The goal the Mariners scored had an element of offside in it, but the linesman and referee allowed the goal to stand.

On that note, let us take a look at the player ratings from today's game.

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh (6): TP Rehenesh was sloppy in the first half and made a few poor saves. He made a few fantastic saves in the second half to redeem himself.

Laldinliana Renthlei (6): The right-back had a good game as he countered the threat ATK Mohun Bagan possessed from their left flank.

Peter Hartley (7): Peter Hartley was brilliant at covering Roy Krishna. He ensured the Fijian didn't get much time and space on the ball.

Eli Sabia (7): Eli Sabia made a fantastic goal-line clearance in the first half. He was superb in the second half and made some crucial interceptions.

Ricky Lallawmawma (5.5): Ricky was shaky in the first half as the likes of Ashutosh Mehta and Manvir Singh kept getting the better of him. He recovered well in the second half.

Seiminlen Doungel (7.5): The former East Bengal winger scored the game's first goal. His runs were a menace for the ATK Mohun Bagan defense.

Jitendra Singh (8): Jitendra was superb during the game today. He used his physical prowess to perfection. It was from his pass that Jamshedpur FC got their first goal.

Pronoy Halder (6.5): Pronoy played the role of defensive blocker to perfection today. He made some crucial tackles in midfield and didn't bother to get booked for the team's cause.

Komal Thatal (5.5): Komal had his moments during the game, but overall he wasn't up to the mark.

Nerijus Valskis (6.5): Valskis kept the ATK Mohun Bagan defense busy. He did miss a few good chances during the game.

Greg Stewart (6.5): Stewart kept pressing the ATK Mohun Bagan defenders and midfielders, which was a cause of concern for the Mariners. His movements kept the ATK Mohun Bagan defenders busy.

Substitutes:

Boris Singh (7): Boris replaced an injured Doungel late in the first half. His introduction helped Jamshedpur FC defensively. Also, It was from his pass that Alex Lima scored the winning goal for Jamshedpur FC.

Narendra Gahlot (NA): Narendra came into the game late and didn't have much to do.

Jordan Murray (NA): Jordan Murray replaced Valskis in the game's dying moments.

Alex Lima (7.5): Lima scored within the first five seconds of coming on to the pitch from a Boris Singh pass. His goal sealed victory for Jamshedpur FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan

Amrinder Singh (6): Amrinder made a good save in the first half to deny Greg Steward. He made a few good saves in the second half.

Ashutosh Mehta (6.5): Ashutosh was the main man behind ATK Mohun Bagan, scoring the consolidation goal. He was a bit poor defensively.

Pritam Kotal (6.5): He scored a goal for the Mariners in the 88th minute. Even though he was in an offside position, the referee awarded the goal. He didn't have the best of games, defensively.

Sumit Rathi (5): Sumit Rathi had a decent game in defense. He was caught out of position at times, though. He was also poor going forward.

Subhasish Bose (5): Subhasish had a more advanced role today, and he couldn't fulfill that role properly.

Carl McHugh (5.5): Carl McHugh had a poor game. He wasn't able to properly deal with Jamshedpur FC players' physicality.

Lenny Rodrigues (5.5): Lenny was lost in midfield today. Pronoy and Jitendra didn't allow Lenny to operate appropriately.

Manvir Singh (5): Manvir was decent in the first half and got the better of Ricky at times. He wasn't very effective in the second half.

Hugo Boumous (5.5): Hugo had a below-par game today. He wasn't able to open up the Jamshedpur FC defense. During the match, he also lost his temper, which hampered ATK Mohun Bagan's flow.

Joni Kauko (6): Joni Kauko worked hard in midfield but didn't have much to show for. He made a good attempt on goal but missed the target by a whisker.

Roy Krishna failed to impress today (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Roy Krishna (5): Roy Krishna failed to impress today. He was nowhere near his usual self, which affected the mariners in a big way.

Substitutes:

David Williams (5.5): David Williams came into the game in the second half. He couldn't impact the game in any positive way.

Liston Colaco (5): Liston replaced Manvir Singh in the 72nd minute. Liston wasn't able to perform up to expectations.

Prabir Das (5): Prabir replaced Sumit Rathi, but it didn't impact the game as Prabir failed to do anything.

Edited by Aditya Singh