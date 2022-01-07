Jamshedpur FC 3-2 NorthEast United FC- 4 things we learned

Jamshedpur FC defeated NorthEast United FC 3-2 in an intense match number 51 of the ISL 2021-22 season.

Jamshedpur FC were sixth in the points table before kick-off, while their opponents, NorthEast United FC sat in 10th position. The Red Miners wanted the win to move into the top four while the Highlanders needed victory to move out of the bottom quadrant of the table.

Both teams came into the game without a victory in their last game.

The match started on a positive attacking note. NorthEast United FC took the lead in the fourth minute courtesy of a Deshorn Brown strike from a VP Suhair through-ball. Jamshedpur FC had a chance immediately after conceding but failed to convert the opportunity. However, Jordan Murray gave Jamshedpur FC the equalizer in the 44th minute.

The scoreboard at halftime read 1-1.

Jamshedpur FC started the second half better compared to their opponents. Boris Singh Thangjam gave Jamshedpur FC the lead in the 56th minute. The match saw some exciting action between the 60th to 90th minutes.

Deshorn Brown scored the equalizer for the Highlanders in the 90+1 minute. It looked like the points would be shared between the two sides. But Ishan Pandita then scored for Jamshedpur FC in 90+3 to secure the victory for his side.

On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned from today's game:

#4 Peter Hartley and Jamshedpur FC's defense looked shaky

Peter Hartley didn't have the best of games (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Centre-back Peter Hartley has been solid for Jamshedpur FC this season. His performance is one of the primary reasons for Jamshedpur FC's good performance this season.

Peter Hartley and Eli Sabia started in central defense for Jamshedpur FC against NorthEast United FC. Deshorn Brown beat the foreign center back pairing in the fourth minute. It was a simple through ball from Suhair that completely split open the Jamshedpur FC defense.

The second goal that Jamshedpur FC conceded again saw Deshorn Brown beat Peter Hartley. He then rounded the keeper and slotted the ball into an open net. Deshorn Brown went past Peter Harley quite easily in the second goal lead-up.

Eli Sabia had positioning issues as well throughout the match. Owen Coyle needs to sort out his defensive issues if he wants to secure his place in the top four.

#3 NorthEast United FC's defensive woes continue to haunt them

Lakhra had a tough time dealing with Boris (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

The Highlanders have conceded 22 goals this season, the joint-highest any team has conceded, with Odisha FC being the second team.

Coach Khalid Jamil doesn't have many options to turn to in defense and has to do with what is available to him. With Khassa Camara unavailable, Khalid was forced to play Hernan in midfield. This meant he had to play an Indian centre-back along with Patrick Flottman.

The second goal that NorthEast United FC conceded saw three defenders miss the ball and allowed Boris to score. Patrick Flottman was poor again today.

Patrick's poor performance this season is one reason why NorthEast United have suffered defensively. Mashoor has also been poor defensively this season as well.

#2 Deshorn Brown NorthEast United's only silver lining

Deshorn Brown scored a brace today (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

NorthEast United FC have had a poor season so far. The only thing that has been going well for them is their attack with the main focal point of their attack being Deshorn Brown.

Deshorn Brown has played six games this season and has scored six goals, including a hat-trick. He scored a brace today. He has single-handedly carried the NorthEast United FC's attack this season.

VP Suhair deserves praise for the way he has been playing this season as well. His performance is another positive for NorthEast United FC.

#1 Referee decisions continue to be doubtful

The goal that Ishan Pandita scored could have been ruled out (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Deshorn Brown's first goal today had a hint of offside. Slow-motion replays indicated that Deshorn Brown was slightly ahead of the defender when the ball was played.

The winning goal that Ishan Pandita scored saw the ball hit his hand, so the goal, too, shouldn't have been allowed, but it was.

Apart from the goal instances, there were several other instances when the referee's decision could be questioned.

Edited by Aditya Singh