Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

Jamshedpur FC will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC in match no. 47 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

The Red Miners will be looking to get back to winning ways after two back-to-back draws in their previous outings, against Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC, in the ISL.

Owen Coyle's side will miss the services of Nerijus Valskis as the Lithuanian striker joined ISL counterpart Chennaiyin FC.

Chennaiyin FC will want to avoid conceding goals after two consecutive losses ripped up their reputation of having the best defense in the competition.

Marina Machans goalie Vishal Kaith's performance has been a serious concern for Bozidar Bandovic in their previous outings.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-Head

Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC have met each other on eight occasions prior to this fixture. The Red Miners managed to win two of those encounters while the Marina Machans won three of them.

Both sides shared the spoils on three occasions.

Matches Played: 8

Jamshedpur FC wins: 2

Chennaiyin FC wins: 3

Draws: 3

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

Jamshedpur FC: Nerijus Valskis (8), Stephen Eze (4)

Chennaiyin FC: Esmael Goncalves (4), Lallianzuala Chhangte (4)

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh T.P. (8 clean sheets in 19 matches).

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith ( 6 clean sheets in 20 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: TP Rehenesh (Jamshedpur FC) - 54, Pawan Kumar (Jamshedpur FC) - 5, Vishal Kaith (Chennaiyin FC) - 51

Most passes: Aitor Monroy (Jamshedpur FC) - 785, Alexandre Lima (Jamshedpur FC) - 646, Memo Moura (Chennaiyin FC) - 803

Most interceptions: Stephen Eze (Jamshedpur FC) - 60, Reagan Singh (Chennaiyin FC) - 38

Most tackles: Aitor Monroy (Jamshedpur FC) -111, Memo Moura (Chennaiyin FC) - 99

Also Read Article Continues below

Most touches: Aitor Monroy (Jamshedpur FC) - 1002, Memo Moura (Chennaiyin FC) - 1053

Edited by Arjun Panchadar