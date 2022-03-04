Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Who will win today's match?

Jamshedpur FC will take on Odisha FC in Game no. 106 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. A win for the Men of Steel would increase the gap between them and ATK Mohun Bagan and make the final league game an easier affair.

The Juggernauts have been difficult opponents to play against even though they are out of the title race. Kino Garcia's promise to be entertaining and keep the opposition racing for an opportunity on goal.

But Owen Coyle's team may not swing to the tune of the Kalinga Warriors after a sound 3-0 win against former league leaders Hyderabad FC. The side were without the influential Greg Stewart but left no stone unturned in marching to a dominant win.

Former SC East Bengal striker Daniel Chima Chukwu has been on song since joining the Men of Steel and was no different against the Nizams.

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Head-to-Head

The Red Miners have come up against the Kalinga Warriors on 5 occasions, winning thrice. The latter has won just one of their clashes. Only one draw has been played out by both teams.

Matches played: 5

Jamshedpur FC wins: 3

Odisha FC wins: 1

Draws: 1

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Team News

Jamshedpur FC: The Red Miners will miss the services of Mobashir Rahman, who picked up a red card in the side's meeting against Hyderabad FC. However, Greg Stewart will be back in the squad.

Odisha FC: The Juggernauts have no injury concerns ahead of this match.

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Prediction

The Red Miners can be expected to beat the Juggernauts.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 3-0 Odisha FC

Edited by Diptanil Roy