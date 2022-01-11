Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know

Jamshedpur FC will host SC East Bengal in match no. 57 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

The two sides clashed against each other in their season opener, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Both goals came from set-pieces that night.

SC East Bengal defender Franjo Prce opened the scoring while Jamshedpur FC skipper Peter Hartley scored the equalizer for his side.

Jamshedpur FC have gone through a few rough patches in the current season. Their last outing against the Highlanders ended with the Red Miners bagging the three points after a series of disappointing results.

Meanwhile, SC East Bengal have found new life under interim head coach Renedy Singh. The Red and Gold brigade managed to hold the likes of Mumbai City FC to a draw, a result which is positive with regards to their recent form.

Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal: Head-to-Head

Jamshedpur FC and SC East Bengal have met each other on three occasions. The Kolkata-based club have won in one of those outings while the other two have been draws.

Matches Played: 3

Jamshedpur FC wins: 0

SC East Bengal wins: 1

Draws: 2

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

Jamshedpur FC: Nerijus Valskis (8), Stephen Eze (4)

SC East Bengal: Matti Steinmann (4), Bright Enobakhare (3)

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh T.P. (8 clean sheets in 19 matches)

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder (2 clean sheets in 15 matches), Sankar Roy (1 clean sheet in 1 match).

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: TP Rehenesh (Jamshedpur FC) - 54, Pawan Kumar (Jamshedpur FC) - 5, Debjit Majumder (SC East Bengal) - 50, Subrata Paul (SC East Bengal) - 21

Most passes: Aitor Monroy (Jamshedpur FC) - 785, Alexandre Lima (Jamshedpur FC) - 646, Jacques Maghoma (SC East Bengal) - 825

Most interceptions: Stephen Eze (Jamshedpur FC) - 60

Most tackles: Aitor Monroy (Jamshedpur FC) -111.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar