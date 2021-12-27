Kerala Blasters FC 1-1 Jamshedpur FC - Player Ratings

Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC fought out a 1-1 draw at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday. Both sides put up an amazing display but were unable to get the better of each other.

Jamshedpur FC's Greg Stewart scored an absolute worldie to put the Men of Steel ahead in the 14th minute. His free-kick against Kerala Blasters FC would definitely make it to the list of contenders for the Goal of the Season.

Meanwhile, Manjappada beloved Sahal Abdul Samad equalized for the Yellow Tuskers in the 27th minute. Alvaro Vasquez's attempt, which was initially saved by T.P. Rehenesh, found Sahal in free space. He managed to turn it in despite resistance from the Jamshedpur FC custodian.

Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters are now second and third in the ISL League table after this draw.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings from the match:

Kerala Blasters FC

Prabhsukhan Gill (7.5): Replacing the injured Albino between the sticks, Prabhsukhan Gill has displayed maturity going from game to game. He was sound under the crossbar for the Blasters today as well.

Ruivah Hormipam (6.5): Partnering with Marko Leskovic at the heart of Kerala Blasters FC's defense, Ruivah was decent. At times, he supported Harmanjot Khabra in keeping the Jamshedpur FC attackers at bay.

Marko Leskovic (7): A rock at the back for the Yellow Tuskers, Leskovic was an aerial threat at both ends. He was a key figure in Kerala Blasters FC's build-up.

Jessel Carneiro (6): Kerala Blasters FC skipper was good at building attacks from the back, linking up with Adrian Luna. Defensively, he did have some trouble keeping up with Ritwik Das.

Harmanjot Khabra (6.5): The right full-back was the engine for Kerala Blasters FC. His combination with Sahal was a cause for concern for Jamshedpur FC.

Jeakson Singh (6.5): Jeakson Singh has improved his game with the progress of the season. However, he needs to cope with the tempo of the game from time to time.

Lalthathanga Khawlhring (7): Lalthathanga was good for Kerala Blasters FC both offensively and defensively.

Sahal Abdul Samad (7.5): Kerala Blasters FC's golden boy Sahal Abdul Samad is slowly coming into the big picture. The attacking midfielder covered a huge amount of ground and was instrumental in the attacking department.

Adrian Luna (8): With his pace and flair, Adrian is a huge threat to opposition defense as he was today. Although he is an attacking midfielder, Luna drops deep to assist in the build-up and is creative in the final third.

Jorge Diaz (7.5): He is not as pacey as his partners Adrian Luna and Alvaro Vasquez. But Jorge manages to constantly attack opposition defenders with his physicality and looks for opportunities inside the box to convert.

Alvaro Vasquez (8): He can be found in the opposition's half. A prolific forward and is of great assistance to Sahal and Luna. He was instrumental in Kerala Blaster FC's equalizer against Jamshedpur FC.

Substitutes:

Seityasen Singh (5.5): The midfielder was a surprise introduction by head coach Ivan Vukomanovic. Although rated highly, Seityasen was not impactful after his introduction to the game.

Vincy Barretto (6.5): Sahal's replacement Vincy continued with his predecessor's responsibilities. Vincy utilized his pace to keep Jamshedpur FC's fullback alert.

Ayush Adhikari (6.5): Replacing Puitea in the second half, Ayush managed to help Kerala Blasters FC control the tempo of the game.

Enes Sipovic (6.5): Enes was introduced to add defensive solidarity to the Kerala Blasters FC side as the team went in the hunt for a winner. Sipovic's introduction meant the team had a solid backline that could deal with pressure.

Prasanth Karuthadathkuni (6.5): Replacing Jorge Diaz in the second half, Prasanth's introduction was aimed at partnering Vasquez in tune with his abilities.

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh (7): Jamshedpur FC's wall under the crossbar. Rehenesh almost managed to stop Sahal's equalizer from crossing the line. He was technically sound with his outing.

Laldinliana Renthlei (6): Laldinliana was impactful in patches. He was mostly overshadowed by Ritwik Das on the right side.

Narender Gahlot (6.5): Solid at the back for Jamshedpur FC and was an able partner to skipper Peter Hartley.

Peter Hartley (7.5): Jamshedpur FC's skipper was prolific at the back. His positioning and aerial ability was a big factor in disallowing Kerala Blasters FC penetrating into the box aerially to create chances.

Ricky Lallawmawma (6): Ricky was better than average against the Blasters. He did leave any major impact on the game.

Ritwik Das (7): Replacing Doungel in this game, Ritwik Das was aggressive on and off the ball. He was quick to get himself behind loose balls and capitalize on possession.

Jitendra Singh (6): Jitendra was not as impactful as he usually is for Jamshedpur FC. He seemed to live under Lima's shadow throughout the game.

Alexandre Lima (6.5): The midfielder was key in both aspects of the game against Kerala Blasters FC.

Boris Singh (6.5): The Jamshedpur FC winger was terrorizing Harmanjot Khabra with his pace throughout his time in the game.

Greg Stewart (8): He has been a key figure in every game he has featured in. His tricky dead-ball situation has been a real asset to Owen Coyle's side.

Jordan Murray (6.5): Jordan Murray was not as effective as his colleague Nerijus Valskis. The forward had a decent game.

Substitutes

Ishan Pandita (5.5): Ishan Pandita was introduced because of his reputation as a super sub. He was not very impactful.

Mobashir Rahman (N/A): Came on at the 90-minute mark and couldn't make an impact.

Edited by Aditya Singh