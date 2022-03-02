Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Kerala Blasters FC will take on Mumbai City FC in match no. 62 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

The previous meeting between the two ended in a shock defeat for the Islanders who, at that point in time, were in good form compared to the Tuskers. The two sides are currently a point apart from each other with a play-off berth at stake.

Ivan Vukomanovic's side pulled off a comfortable win against Chennaiyin FC after going down to Hyderabad FC in the match prior. The Islanders had two back-to-back wins against SC East Bengal and FC Goa in their build-up to this game.

Both teams will be equally looking at this fixture as a means to consolidate their position in the league table.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 14 times previously, with the Islanders triumphing in six of those encounters and the Yellow Tuskers winning just thrice. The remaining six fixtures have ended in draws.

Matches played: 15

Kerala Blasters FC wins: 3

Mumbai City FC wins: 6

Draws: 6

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC Team News

Kerala Blasters: Ivan Vukomanovic will have to look for a replacement for Harmanjot Khabra, who will sit this one out with a suspension.

Mumbai City FC: The Islanders are likely to miss the services of Ahmed Jahouh.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC Prediction

With both sides equally willing to make it to the play-offs, this encounter can be expected to be a thriller.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters FC 2-1 Mumbai City FC

