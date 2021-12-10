Mumbai City FC 4 vs 2 Jamshedpur FC- Player ratings

Mumbai City FC played their fourth game of the ISL 2021-22 season against Jamshedpur FC, with the former coming out on top with a 4-2 scoreline.

Mumbai City FC are the table toppers while Jamshedpur FC were second in the ISL table.

Jamshedpur FC started the game as one of the two teams to remain unbeaten in the league so far. Mumbai City FC had a brilliant start, winning three of their opening four games.

The game started on a positive note for the Islanders as they took the lead in the 3rd minute through a Cassinho strike from outside the box.

Bipin Singh doubled the lead for Mumbai City FC in the 17th minute when he slotted the ball into an empty net from a Cassinho cross. Igor Angulo tripled the lead for Mumbai City FC with a brilliant curler in the 24th minute.

The scoreboard at halftime read 3-0 in favor of Mumbai City FC.

The second half started with Jamshedpur FC searching for a goal. They were rewarded in the 48th minute when Komal Thatal curled one into the net. Eli Sabia scored Jamshedpur FC's second goal in the 53rd minute. He headed the ball into an empty net after Ishan Pandita hit the post from close range.

Ygor scored the fourth goal for Mumbai City FC in the 70th minute. The final 20 minutes of the game saw a bit of end to end action, but there was no change to the scoreboard.

On that note, let us take a look at the player ratings for today's game.

Mumbai City FC

Mohammad Nawaz (6): Nawaz made some regular saves during the game. He couldn't do much for the two goals Jamshedpur FC scored.

Amey Ranawade (6): Amey had issues dealing with Jamshedpur midfielder Komal. He was beaten often and couldn't deal with Jamshedpur FC's wingers properly.

Mourtada Fall (6): Mourtada Fall didn't have the best of games. He had issues dealing with Greg Stewart and Nerijus Valskis. However, Fall did make some crucial aerial clearances.

Rahul Bheke (6.5): Bheke made one crucial clearance in the first half. His overall positioning was poor during the game, and he had issues in the second half.

Mandar Rao Desai (6): Mandar was good going forward but had issues in defending. He was beaten a few times in the second half.

Lalengmawia Ralte (6.5): Apuia won a lot of second balls in midfield and his snatching was superb. However, his tackles were harsh today and he was booked early on in the game.

Ahmed Jahouh (8): Ahmed Jahouh was brilliant in midfield again. His long balls and passes were a cause for concern for Jamshedpur FC.

Raynier Fernandes (5.5): Raynier was decent in attack and created a few openings for the Islanders but couldn't provide proper cover in defense.

Cassinho (9): Cassinho was superb in midfield today. He scored the opening goal for the Islanders and then assisted the following two goals.

Bipin scored the second goal for Mumbai City FC (image courtesy: ISL social media)

Bipin Singh (7.5): Bipin scored Mumbai City FC's second goal of the game when he slotted the ball into an empty net in the 24th minute.

Igor Angulo (8): Igor Angulo scored in the 24th minute with a brilliant left-footed curler to triple Mumbai City FC's lead. His move was crucial in securing the opening goal the Islanders scored.

Substitutes:

Vikram Pratap Singh (5): Vikram came in place of Bipin in the second half but couldn't impact the game in any way.

Ygor Catatau (7.5): Ygor came on in the second half. He immediately scored the fourth goal for Mumbai City FC in the 70th minute after coming on in the 69th minute.

Gurkirat Singh (NA): Gurkirat was introduced in the game's dying moments and didn't have much to do.

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh (5): Rehenesh didn't have the best of games. He should have been better during the first and fourth goals Jamshedpur FC conceded. However, TP made a great save during the game's dying minutes.

Laldinliana Renthlei (5.5): Laldinliana had issues dealing with Bipin and Igor Angulo. He did provide some good crosses into the box in the second half.

Eli Sabia (7): Eli Sabia scored the second goal for Jamshedpur FC in the 53rd minute. He was a bit shaky defensively, but he was a significant threat going forward.

Eli Sabia scored Jamshedpur FC's second goal (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Peter Hartley (5.5): Peter Hartley had issues in defense in the first half. He redeemed himself in the second half.

Ricky Lallawmawma (5.5): Ricky tried his best in defense but often beat Cassinho and Raynier. He did put in some good crosses during the game.

Jitendra Singh (6): Jitendra used his physicality well in midfield but couldn't match Apuia and Jahouh.

Pronoy Halder (5): Pronoy had issues dealing with Cassinho. His positioning was poor during the game.

Komal Thatal (7): Komal Thatal scored for Jamshedpur FC in the 48th minute when he curled the ball into the net from inside the box. He troubled Amey throughout the game.

Greg Stewart (7.5): Greg created some good opportunities in the second half. He kept troubling the Mumbai City FC defense.

Ishan Pandita (6): Ishan hit the post in the second half in the build-up to Jamshedpur FC's second goal. However, he couldn't make use of the other opportunities that came his way.

Substitutes:

Narender Gahlot (4.5): Gahlot came on in the second half and couldn't play his role correctly. He should have done better during the fourth goal Mumbai City FC scored.

Nerijus Valskis (6): Valskis was introduced in the second half. His introduction bolstered Jamshedpur FC's attack, but he couldn't get his name on the scoresheet.

Boris Singh Thangjam (5): Boris came on in the second half and made use of his speed against the Mumbai City FC defense. But his crosses and passes were not up the mark.

Jordan Murray (5.5): Murray created an excellent chance for Valskis, but the Lithuanian striker failed to convert the opportunity.

Anas Edathodika (4.5): Anas was poor in defense today in the second half. His positioning and movement weren't up to the level that was expected from him.

Edited by Aditya Singh