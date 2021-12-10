Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC - 4 things we learned

Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC went head-to-head in Match no. 23 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. Mumbai City came out as winners with a 4-2 scoreline.

The Islanders, in a bid to stay on top of the table, had planned on securing a win against in-form Jamshedpur FC. Meanwhile, the Islanders wanted to continue their winning form and hold onto their position at the top of the table.

The first half kicked off with Mumbai City FC calling the shots. An early goal by Cassio Gabriel lit the fuse for this enticing clash. Bipin Singh added a second followed by a brilliant move that concluded with an Igor Angulo stunner.

Jamshedpur FC pulled two goals back with Komal Thatal and Eli Sabia. However, Ygor Catatau scored the fourth goal for Mumbai City to seal the three points.

Let's take a look at the four things we learned from this game:

#4 Mumbai City FC hitting the ground early

One of the best attributes of Mumbai City FC under Des Buckingham is that they enjoy getting into the groove from the first whistle of the game. Their early goals are a clear sign of that.

This allows them to settle into the game faster and dictate the game as it progresses. It also allows them to take advantage of their opposition who prefer to grow slowly into the game.

It was a similar case against Jamshedpur FC. Mumbai took a three-goal lead within 24 minutes, taking the match out of grasp for Jamshedpur.

#3 Jamshedpur FC's inefficiency at the back

Jamshedpur FC have been applauded for their defensive performances so far in the tournament. But the picture was different today.

The defensive unit of Jamshedpur FC did not turn up in their usual self thus allowing Mumbai City FC attackers to capitalize. The build-up to the Bipin Singh goal was a good example of that. Eli Sabia's failure to deal with the loose ball gifted the Islanders their second goal.

Ygor Catatau's goal was also a defensive mishap on the part of Jamshedpur FC's Narender Gahlot. During various periods of the game, the distance between the defensive line and the midfield line was big enough for the Islanders to take advantage of.

#2 Jamshedpur FC allowing Ahmed Jahouh space to utilize

Ahmed Jahouh is the prime factor that allows Des Buckingham's plans to function to their fullest. Ahmed Jahough has a knack for getting into pockets of space that allows him the freedom to operate and dictate the game.

His passing abilities, both short and long range, helped Mumbai City FC create formidable attacks. Defensive midfielders in possession-based teams are pivotal in their build-up phases.

Jamshedpur FC's attacking line pressed their Mumbai FC centre-backs instead of blocking Jahouh's path. This allowed him the freedom of space and time in multiple situations to do what he does best.

#1 Mumbai City FC during transitions

Mumbai City FC are a side who are good at keeping the ball. They are equally good at disrupting their opposition from keeping possession for too long. Their pressing systems usually outnumber their opponents and leave them stranded from the rest of their teammates.

Jamshedpur FC being a counter-attacking side kept Alexandre Lima in the starting 11 to help mobilize the team on the break. But the Islanders always managed to press him into isolation. Hence, Jamshedpur FC found it difficult to control the game or create many chances on the break.

