NorthEast United FC 1 vs 2 Chennaiyin FC- Player ratings

NorthEast United FC played their third game of the ISL 2021-22 season against Chennaiyin FC on Monday. They lost 2-1 in a game with minimal clear goalscoring chances for either team.

Unfortunately, the Highlanders haven't had the best of starts to the season. They lost their first game against Bengaluru FC and then drew their second game against Kerala Blasters.

Chennaiyin FC had a brilliant start to the season as they beat Hyderabad FC 1-0 in their opening game.

The game today started on a bright note as both teams were trying to play attacking football. As a result, the game saw some good moves in the first 20 minutes.

NorthEast United were dealt a massive blow in the 23rd minute. Federico Gallego, who was having an excellent game until then, had to be substituted due to an injury after a tackle from Narayan Das.

Lallianzuala Chhangte gave Chennaiyin FC the lead in the 41st minute through a superb strike from the edge of the box.

The scoreboard at half time read 1-0 in favor of Chennaiyin FC.

The Highlanders started the second half with renewed vigor and tried hard to score the equalizer. They were eventually rewarded in the 50th minute when VP Suhair headed the ball home from a long throw-in.

Chennaiyin FC took control of the game post the 60th-minute mark and created some excellent opportunities.

Skipper Anirudh Thapa scored in the 74th minute to secure the second victory of the ISL 2021-22 season for Chennaiyin FC.

On that note, let us take a look at the player ratings for today's game.

NorthEast United FC

Suhair scored for NorthEast United FC (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (5.5): The NorthEast United goalkeeper didn't have the best of games today. He should have been in a better position during Chennaiyin FC's second goal.

Provat Lakra (6.5): Was the best Indian defender for NorthEast United FC today. Provat did well to cover for his teammates.

Gurjinder Kumar (5.5): Gurjinder was always chasing shadows, with him having to cover Chhangte. The Mizo winger got the better of the Highlanders left-back most of the time.

Mashoor Shereef (4.5): Mashoor was once again poor for NorthEast United FC. His positioning was a massive concern for the Highlanders. His tackles were unimpressive.

Hernan Santana (6.5): Hernan started the game in defense and then shifted to midfield post-Gallego's injury. He was one of the better players for NorthEast United FC.

Khassa Camara (6): Khassa wasn't much effective in midfield as he failed to block Chennaiyin FC's passing lanes.

Pragyan Gogoi (5): The young lad from Assam had a difficult time in midfield dealing with the likes of Anirudh Thapa.

Federico Gallego (5.5): He was the best player on the pitch for the 20 odd minutes he was on before being substituted due to an injury.

VP Suhair (6.5): Suhair scored the equalizer for NorthEast United in the 50th minute from a long throw-in.

Laldanmawia Ralte (5): The Mizo winger had a poor game as his passing and crossing were both substandard today.

Mathias Coureur (5): The Martinique forward had a poor game today as he failed to do anything substantial. His movement and link-up were also lacking.

Substitutes:

Patrick Flottmann (5): The Australian center back was poor today. His positioning and covering were below par.

Sehnaj Singh (5): Sehnaj came on late in the second half and didn't have much to do in the game.

Manvir Singh (5.5): The young former Indian Arrows player came on after the halftime break. He wasn't able to get involved in the play much.

Lalkhawpuimawia (6): Maupuia, as he is known, had a brilliant chance to give NorthEast United the lead in the 57th minute. However, the young Mizo striker hit it wide.

Rochharzela (5): Chhara came on late into the game and didn't impact the game.

Chennaiyin FC

Thapa scored the winning goal for Chennaiyin FC (Picture courtesy: ISL social media)

Vishal Kaith (6): Vishal Kaith made some regular saves, but he was poor during NorthEast United FC's goal.

Reagan Singh (6.5): Playing against his former side, Reagan had a good game. He didn't let the NorthEast United FC players get too much space on the flanks.

Slavko Damjanovic (6.5): He had a good game, and he didn't face much trouble dealing with the Highlanders forwards.

Narayan Das (7): Narayan had a solid game as a center back, which isn't his usual position.

Jerry Lalrinzuala (6.5): Jerry had a good game. He was sound defensively, but Suhair did get the better of him at times.

Lallianzuala Chhangte (9): The Mizo winger was the man of the match today. He had an excellent game and showed why he is called one of the best wingers in India. The goal he scored was world-class.

Anirudh Thapa (8.5): Anirudh Thapa had a good game in midfield. The Chennaiyin skipper scored the winning goal in the 74th minute.

Ariel Borysiuk (7): The midfielder from Poland had a good game in the center of the park. He controlled the game's tempo and played some excellent passes.

Mirlan Murzaev (7): Mirlan was lively throughout the game. He helped his team in attack and defense. It was from his pass that Anirudh Thapa scored the winning goal.

Vladimir Koman (7.5): Vladimir had an excellent game. He was the main creative force behind Chennaiyin FC's attack.

Rahim Ali (6.5): Rahim Ali did well to draw the NorthEast United defense towards him, which created space for the likes of Chhangte to exploit.

Substitutes

Edwin Vanaspaul (4.5): Edwin came on late in the game to help Chennaiyin FC run down the clock.

Ninthoinganba Meetei (4.5): Ninthoi came into the game in the 87th minute against his former team, and he didn't have much to do.

Lukasz Gikiewicz (5): Lukasz replaced Mirlan after Chennaiyin scored their second goal. He failed to do anything noteworthy.

Edited by Aditya Singh