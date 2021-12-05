ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC 2 vs 1 FC Goa player ratings

NorthEast United FC played FC Goa in their fourth game of the ISL 2021-22 season. It was a game between the bottom two teams of the ISL table. NorthEast United didn't have the best of starts to the season. They had one point from the first three games they played.

FC Goa, like their opponents, had a poor start to the season. They failed to win the first two games they played and were dwelling at the bottom of the table.

The game started on a positive note, with both teams taking an aggressive approach.

NorthEast United FC took the lead in the 10th minute through a Rochharzela strike. However, Alexander Jesuraj Romario equalized for FC Goa in the 13th minute. The match turned into a cagey affair after both teams scored their first goal of the game.

NorthEast United FC's Subhasish Roy Chowdhury made some great saves to keep the scores level.

The scoreboard at halftime read 1-1.

The second half saw both teams trying to score the elusive winning goal. Khassa Camara scored a screamer in the 90th minute to secure the victory for NorthEast United FC.

The scoreboard at full-time read 2-1 in favor of the Highlanders.

On that note, let us take a look at the player ratings from today's game.

NorthEast United FC

Subhasish made some excellent saves against FC Goa. (Image courtesy ISL social media)

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury(7.5): Subhasish made some tremendous saves to help NorthEast United secure the victory.

Patrick Flottmann(5.5): Patrick Flottmann hasn't settled in life in India. He was poor again today and made a lot of mistakes.

Provat Lakhra (5): Lakhra was poor today. He was substituted early on in the game as he kept making silly mistakes.

Gurjinder Kumar (6.5): Gurjinder was good today as he kept moving forward and also kept his defensive line stable.

Shenaj Singh (6.5): Shenaj played in an unusual role as a center back today. He was good and made some excellent clearances for NorthEast United FC.

Khassa Camra (8): He was the man of the match today for NorthEast. Khassa provided the pass for Rochharzela during the first goal the Highlanders scored. He then scored a screamer in injury time to secure the victory for NorthEast United FC.

Hernan Santana (7): Hernan was solid in midfield today. He shielded the back four to perfection and won a lot of second balls.

Rochharzela (7.5): The young Mizo winger was a handful for the FC Goa defense. He broke lines and created space for himself during NorthEast United FC's first goal.

VP Suhair (6): VP Suhair worked hard again today. He helped his team in every department.

Lalkhawpumawia (6): The Mizo forward worked hard for his team's cause. He made some exciting runs but couldn't convert the chances that came his way.

Mathias Coureur (7): Mathias got into some good scoring spaces but couldn't make proper use of the chances that came his way. He hit the crossbar twice with two good shots.

Substitutes

Mashoor Shereef (5.5): Mashoor came on late into the game and managed to keep the NorthEast United FC defense composed.

Joe Zoherliana (6.5): The young defender came on in the second half and had a good game.

Imran Khan (NA): Imran came on late in the game.

Deshorn Brown(6): Brown came on late but impacted the game. It was from his pass that Khassa scored a screamer to win the game.

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh (6): Dheeraj didn't have the best of games today. He couldn't do much during the two goals FC Goa scored.

Sanson Pereira (5.5): Sanson didn't have a good game. He had problems dealing with Chhara.

Ivan Gonzalez (6.5): Ivan had a decent game as he controlled the likes of Mathias and Deshorn.

Seriton Fernandes (6): Seriton didn't have the best of games. He was troubled by the Highlanders' wingers.

Dylan Fox (6.5): Dylan Fox had an impressive performance against his former side but failed to defeat them.

Albert Noguera (7.5): Albert provided the assist to Alexander during the equalizer that FC Goa scored. He had a good game in midfield.

Princeton Rebello (6.5): Princeton had a decent game in the middle of the park. He helped FC Goa keep their shape.

Alexander Romario Jesuraj scored the goal for FC Goa (Image courtesy ISL Social Media)

Alexander Romario Jesuraj (7.5): Romario scored the equalizer for FC Goa in the first half. His late runs into the box were a cause for concern for NorthEast United FC.

Nongdamba Naorem (6): Naorem didn't have the best of games, and he would hope to improve on his performance.

Glan Martins (7): Glan worked well as a defensive shield in midfield for FC Goa, but his contribution during the build-up wasn't up to the mark.

Jorge Ortiz (7.5): Jorge Ortiz troubled the NorthEast United FC defense numerous times but failed to score.

Substitutes

Saviour Gama (4.5): Saviour replaced Sanson late in the game. He couldn't constructively help the FC Goa team.

Muhammed Nemil (4): Nemil came on as a second-half substitute but couldn't do anything praiseworthy.

Makan Chothe (4.5): Chothe came on late into the game but wasn't much effective during the ending moments of the game.

Edu Bedia (4.5): Edu Bedia was introduced late into the second half, but the Spanish midfielder couldn't do anything praiseworthy.

Devendra Murgaonkar (5): Devendra came on early in the second half in place of Naorem but couldn't do anything.

Edited by Rohit Mishra