NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know

NorthEast United FC will host Chennaiyin FC at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Matchday 12 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. The Highlanders have so far not been able to build on their heroics from last season and are winless in two ISL fixtures so far. They will see this game as the perfect avenue to get back to business.

Meanwhile, Bozidar Bandovic's men, who are fresh from a victory against Hyderabad FC, will be keen to continue their winning momentum.

NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-head

NorthEast United FC have clashed against the Marina Machans on 14 occasions. Six of those meetings went in favor of the Highlanders while the Marina Machans have managed to taste glory thrice. The two sides ended up sharing the spoils five times.

In the last edition of the ISL, both legs of this tie ended in draws, the first one being goalless. The second tie saw the two sides fight it out to a 3-3 draw.

Matches played: 14

NorthEast United FC wins: 6

Chennaiyin FC wins: 3

Draws: 5

Last 5 meetings between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC 3-4 NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC 2-2 Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC 2-0 NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC 3-3 NorthEast United FC

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

NorthEast United FC: Luis Machado (7), Deshorn Brown (5), Federico Gallego (4)

Chennaiyin FC: Esmael Goncalves (4), Lallianzuala Chhangte (4), Anirudh Thapa (2)

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy (three clean sheets in 15 matches), Gurmeet (two clean sheets in eight matches)

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (six clean sheets in 20 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most Saves: Subhasish Roy (NEUFC) - 26, Gurmeet (NEUFC) -16, Vishal Kaith (Chennaiyin FC) - 51

Most Passes: Khassa Camara (NEUFC) - 816, Memo Moura (Chennaiyin FC) - 803

Most Interceptions: Khassa Camara (NEUFC) - 50, Reagan Singh (Chennaiyin FC) - 38

Most Tackles: Khassa Camara (NEUFC) - 110, Memo Moura (Chennaiyin FC) - 99

Most Touches: Khassa Camara (NEUFC) - 1066, Memo Moura (Chennaiyin FC) - 1053

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee