NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

NorthEast United FC will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC on matchday 12 of the Indian Super League at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. The last time these sides met was in the previous edition of the competition. On both occasions, the fixture ended with the Islanders and the Marina Machans sharing the spoils.

So far in this campaign, NorthEast United FC are yet to shine as brightly as they did last season. Suffering a loss at the hands of Bengaluru FC and sharing points with Kerala Blasters FC, the Islanders will look to this tie to sort their season out.

As for Chennaiyin FC, a victory against Hyderabad FC in their season-opener has helped boost their confidence ahead of their second game in this season's ISL.

ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Head to Head

NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC have faced each other on 14 previous occasions. The Islanders have won on 6 of those occasions while the Marina Machans won thrice. Both sides shared points on 5 occasions.

NorthEast United form: L-D

Chennaiyin FC form: W

ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Team News

NorthEast United FC

Khalid Jamil will have his entire arsenal of players available ahead of this important clash. This will certainly play an important role in Khalid's team selection ahead of this encounter.

Chennaiyin FC

Head coach Bozidar Bandovic will be looking to repeat his opening day antics against the Islanders. His side is fit and confident after their victory over Hyderabad FC.

ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Predicted Line-ups

NorthEast United FC (4-3-3): Subhasish Roy, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Hernan Santana Patrick Flottmann, Khassa Camara, Pragyan Gogoi, Federico Gallego, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Laldanmawia Ralte, Deshorn Brown

Chennaiyin FC (4-1-4-1): Vishal Kaith, Salam Ranjan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Reagan Singh, Narayan Das, Ariel Borysiuk, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vladimir Koman, Mirlan Murzaev, Anirudh Thapa, Rahim Ali

ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Prediction

Khalid Jamil's NorthEast United FC will be looking at this encounter to storm back into the form they have won hearts with previously. Victory will steer his side's confidence sky high after a disappointing start to the season.

Bozidar Bandovic's Chennaiyin FC will want to improve certain aspects of their game. The gaffer mentioned that his team need to maintain stability and control the game better. A win will also be a top priority for the Marina Machans.

Coming into this fixture, Chennaiyin FC look like a better than NorthEast United FC. Having won their opening fixture, they are filled with confidence.

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 1-2 Chennaiyin FC

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee