Odisha FC 0 vs 4 Jamshedpur FC- Player ratings

Odisha FC played their fifth game of the ISL 2021-22 season against Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan in Goa on Tuesday. The Red Miners thrashed the Juggernauts 4-0 to go second in the table.

Both teams had a good start to the season. Odisha FC accumulated nine points from four games, whereas Jamshedpur FC had eight points from five games. Both teams wanted to win the game and stay within reach of table-toppers Mumbai City FC.

The game started with a bang as Jamshedpur FC scored the opening goal in the second minute through a Peter Hartley header. The Red Miners then doubled their lead when Greg Stewart curled one into the net in the fourth minute. Greg Stewart scored two more goals in the 21st and 35th minutes to complete a first-half hat-trick.

The scoreboard at halftime read 4-0 in favor of Jamshedpur FC.

The second half saw Odisha keep the ball more, but Jamshedpur FC had more clear cut chances. In the end, the second half didn't see any goals.

On that note, let us take a look at the player ratings for today's game.

Jamshedpur FC:

Rehenesh TP (6.5): TP Rehenesh kept his first clean sheet of the ISL 2021-22 season. Apart from some regular saves, he didn't have much to do during the game.

Laldinliana Renthlei (6): Laldinliana was decent in defense and covered well for his teammates.

Peter Hartley (7): Opened the scoring today in the second minute of the game when he scored from a header. He was good in defense and didn't give the Odisha attackers much space.

Narendra Gahlot (6.5): Narendra had a good game in defense. He didn't give Aridai and Jonathas any free space inside the box.

Ricky Lallawmawma (6.5): Ricky had a good game defensively. During the game, his crosses were poor, which is something he needs to improve on.

Alex Lima (6): Alex provided the assist for Greg Stewart's third goal. He was instrumental in the first half and controlled the game.

Jitendra Singh (6.5): Jitendra worked hard in midfield and brilliantly blocked Odisha's passing channels. His positioning and interceptions were excellent today.

Seiminlen Doungel (6.5): Seiminlen was good down the wings for Jamshedpur FC. His movements were a cause for concern for Odisha FC.

Greg Stewart was the man of the match today (image courtesy: ISL social media)

Greg Stewart (10): Greg Stewart scored the first hattrick of the ISL 2021-22 season in the first half. He also provided the assist for Peter Hartley's goal. He had the perfect game one could hope for.

Komal Thatal (7): Komal was instrumental in the attack for Jamshedpur FC. His link-up play and tracking back were superb today.

Nerijus Valskis (6): Nerijus Valskis had a lot of chances during the game, but the Lithuanian failed to get his name on the scoresheet. He looked frustrated during the final few minutes of the game.

Substitutes:

Pronoy Halder (6): Pronoy came on at the start of the second half. His introduction helped Jamshedpur FC solidify the midfield and not give Odisha much space.

Boris Singh (6): Boris troubled Odisha FC with his speed down the flanks. He could have scored, but his effort went just wide in the second half.

Jordan Murray (6): Jordan Murray troubled Odisha FC's defense with his movement and runs. Jordan Murray was fouled a couple of times by Gaurav Bora and Vinit Rai.

Ritwik Das (NA): Ritwik Das came into the game late and didn't have much to do.

Eli Sabia (NA): Eli Sabia was introduced into the game late and couldn't do much.

Odisha FC:

Kamalpreet Singh (5): Kamalpreet was beaten four times today, but there wasn't much he could have done during the goals Odisha conceded.

Hendry Antonay (4): Hendry Antonay didn't have the best of games. Komal exploited his positioning at regular intervals. However, he couldn't support his attackers much.

Hector Rodas (4): Hector couldn't contain the Jamshedpur FC attackers today. Valskis got the better of him during the game.

Victor Mongil (4.5): Victor Mongil was poor in defense today. His positioning and tackling were poor. He could've done better during the fourth goal Jamshedpur FC scored.

Lalruatthara (4): Lalruatthara had a lot of issues dealing with Jamshedpur FC's wingers. He could have been sent off in the second half for a rash tackle on Boris Singh.

Paul Ramfangzauva (5): Paul helped Odisha FC keep hold of the ball but couldn't do anything substantial with it. He had issues dealing with Alex Lima and Greg Stewart.

Vinit Rai (6): Vinit Rai tried hard during the game and covered a lot of ground, but he wasn't very effective. He made some rash tackles during the game.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga (5): Jerry couldn't trouble the Jamshedpur FC defense much. He lacked creativity today.

Issac Vanmalsawma (5.5): Issac made some good runs down the flanks but failed in the final third.

Aridai had a poor game today (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Aridai Cabrera (5): Aridai had a quiet game today, and he couldn't do anything substantial.

Jonathas de Jesus (6): Jonathas was the only Odisha player who tried to create chances and played some good passes in the final third. But he couldn't get his name on the scoresheet.

Substitutes:

Lalhrezuala Sailung (5): Lalhrezuala Sailung came on at the start of the second half but couldn't do anything substantial.

Javi Hernandez (5): Javi was introduced into the game at the start of the second half. He failed to create any chances for Odisha FC and had a game to forget.

Gaurav Bora (5): Gaurav Bora's tackling was poor today. As a result, he failed to solidify the Odisha FC defense.

Liridon Krasniqi (4.5): Liridon Kransiqi came into the game in the second half and failed to do anything substantial during his time on the pitch.

Nikhil Raj (4): Nikhil Raj couldn't do much during the game. His introduction didn't turn Odisha FC's fortunes in attack.

