Odisha FC 2-2 Chennaiyin FC: 4 things we learned

Odisha FC played out a 2-2 draw with Chennaiyin FC in Match No. 93 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Wednesday.

The match began with the Marina Machans drawing first blood as early as the second minute. Rahim Ali got on the scoresheet from a Nerijus Valskis free-kick that wasn't dealt with properly by the Odisha FC defense.

However, it did not take long for the Juggernauts to answer back. Javier Hernandez's chip was good enough to get past Debjit Majumder into the net to bring the game back on level terms.

Chennaiyin FC were a defensive mess during Odisha FC's second goal. Thoiba Singh's cross was not dealt with properly and Jonathas Cristian scored into an open net after a series of rebounds. The Marina Machans were, however, able to respond soon enough with Nerijus Valskis scoring a header in the second half.

A draw meant neither side could rise in the table and get closer to a play-off berth. The Juggernauts sit in seventh position while their opponents are eighth.

On that note, let’s take a look at the four things we learned from this enticing encounter.

#4 Chennaiyin FC's lack of player movement impacted their performance

Former head coach Bozidar Bandovic has admitted in the past that it's not just the formation that matters. How the players respond and move can also make a lot of difference in a game.

Looking at Chennaiyin FC, one could easily tell that the players were not able to abide by the system instilled by the technical staff. There were moments when the wingers looked absolutely secluded from the rest of the team and were outnumbered by Odisha FC players.

The wing-backs also seemed to join in late and did not attempt overlaps often. This allowed Kino Garcia's side to retain possession and attack Chennaiyin FC consistently.

#3 Odisha FC's over-dependency on foreign contingent hurting them

Odisha FC have a major issue at hand when it comes to the performance of their Indian players. Apart from a few names, the team seems to be heavily dependent on their foreign contingent to make them tick. This becomes a problem against more balanced teams.

Players like Javier Hernandez, Aridai Cabrera and Jonathas Cristian get trapped by opposition defenders. Hence, the expected outcome of the team looks unachievable. The Indian contingent often fails to initiate a creative move that could unlock a goal-scoring opportunity for the team.

#2 Chennaiyin FC strikers have not found their scoring boots

Although two of Chennaiyin FC's strikers, Rahim Ali and Nerijus Valskis, scored for the side, the frontline went through a rough patch in the final third. The strikers had more than one opportunity to put the ball in the back of the net.

This has been a concern for the Marina Machans in this campaign. Valskis is yet to find his form in front of goal. Without the availability of a good back-up striker, Chennaiyin FC's attack has looked blunt on most occasions. It might haunt them in the matches to come.

#1 Both teams have one less game to make it to the play-offs

Both teams intend on making the most of their remaining games to earn a spot in the top four. However, with both teams unable to get three points from this match, this has become a slightly cagey situation.

Odisha FC are now seventh while Chennaiyin FC are eighth in the league table after their second-leg meeting. A win in their next match could change things a bit, but with the other teams being in form, chances seem little for both these teams to make it to the play-offs.

