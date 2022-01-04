ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC 4-2 Mumbai City FC - 4 things we learned

Odisha FC scripted an incredible 4-2 victory over Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa, on Monday. The encounter was perfectly defined by the cliche of 'a game of two halves'.

Odisha FC started the game on the front foot and opened the scoring in the fourth minute through Aridai Cabrera. After Mourtada Fall gave the ball away cheaply, the Spaniard made Fall dance to his tunes before curling a shot into the farpost. Mohammad Nawaz failed to keep the ball out of the net and Odisha FC drew first blood.

However, Mumbai City FC equalized in a matter of minutes through Ahmed Jahouh. The star midfielder got the ball outside the box and curled it past the goalkeeper into the top corner. After leveling the scores, the defending champions were on top, creating plenty of chances. Finally, in the 38th minute, Igor Angulo converted one of the many chances to give the Islanders the lead.

Going into half-time, Mumbai City FC were the happier of the two sides, but Odisha FC had other plans. Kiko Ramirez's men came out inspired and mounted an incredible comeback in the second half. Jerry Mawihmingthanga scored a stunning header in the 70th minute to draw parity. He doubled the lead seven minutes later with a thumping striker before setting up Jonathas Christian's goal in the 89th minute.

With the win, Odisha FC are up in seventh spot in the points table. Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, remain in top spot but are winless in their last three games.

Let's take a look at the four major talking points from the game:

1. The Jerry Mawihmingthanga effect

Odisha FC had upped the ante in the second-half as a team. However, it took an incredible performance from Jerry Mawihmingthanga to turn the tie around on its head.

The former DSK Shivajian winger terrorized substitute Mandar Rao Desai on Mumbai City FC's left flank. He nearly evaded his marker for his first goal and got to the end of Nandhakumar Sekar's cross at the far post. He nudged it home with home.

For his second, Jerry latched on to a lay-off from Jonathas and tucked it home with a thumping finish from the right side of the box.

Minutes later, the 24-year-old yet again made his presence felt. He beat Mandar Rao before sending in a cross aimed at Jonathas, who calmly tucked it home to seal the win.

The performance the young winger has shown tonight will excite the Odisha FC camp and could be incredibly vital going forward.

2. Mumbai City FC defense looking vulnerable on the break

In the 2020-21 season, Mumbai City FC conceded just 18 goals in the entire league phase. Meanwhile, this season, the Islanders have already conceded 17 goals in just nine games.

To make matters worse, 10 of those goals have come in the last three matches. Des Buckingham and the Mumbai City FC camp will be worried about defensive stability going into the upcoming matches.

Even with Mourtada Fall's return to the lineup, Mumbai City FC looked shaky in defensive transition. Fall, individually as well, was extremely poor in possession and positioning.

3. Jonathas Cristian becoming a formidable 'Plan B' for Odisha FC

Jonathas Cristian scored the goal tonight that sealed the victory for Odisha FC. In eight matches this season, he has already contributed three goals and two assists. But tonight, his performance unraveled another layer of Odisha FC's offensive strategy.

In today's match, Kiko Ramirez opted to start Javi Hernandez along with Aridai Cabrera rather than starting Jonathas as the lone frontman. The decision allowed Ramirez to unleash Jonathas in the second half against the tired legs of the Mumbai City FC defense.

The Brazilian set up Jerry's second goal and also scored the final goal of the game. His introduction gives Odisha FC a formidable 'Plan B' i.e., a target man upfront to drill in crosses.

4. Mumbai City FC's blip extending to a rough patch for the defending champions

While Mumbai City FC's run of poor results initially looked like a blip, it is steadily extending to a rough patch of form. The Islanders have looked poor in transition, giving the ball away under pressure.

Des Buckingham's men have managed to keep a truckload of possession but are lacking sharpness in the final third. Their defensive woes have also deepened over the last three games.

Also Read Article Continues below

Although they still sit at the top of the points table, Buckingham will have to rally his troops. They will hope to script a quick turnaround to keep their title hopes alive.

Edited by Aditya Singh