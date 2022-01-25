SC East Bengal 0-4 Hyderabad FC - 4 things we learned

SC East Bengal were given a 0-4 thrashing by Hyderabad FC on Monday in a one-sided affair in the Indian Super League (ISL). Right from the moment go, the Nizams dominated the game and did not let their opponents really get into the match.

The first goal came through a header from Bartholomew Ogbeche which hit Semboi Haokip as goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya failed to stop it. Hyderabad scored two quick goals minutes before half-time to make it 3-0 in their favour. Ogbeche scored another goal in the second half to complete the scoring in the match.

It was a forgettable evening for SC East Bengal as they reclaimed the bottom position in the table which they occupied for most of the season. Meanwhile, the Nizams are now at the top of the table.

Here are the top four things we learned from the match.

Bart Ogbeche reminds fans why he is one of the best ever in the ISL

Bartholomew Ogbeche lived up to his title of Big Bart as he scored his third-ever hat-trick in the ISL. He also became the highest goalscorer in Hyderabad FC's history, rushing past Aridane Santana in just 11 matches.

He is now the top goalscorer for NorthEast United FC, Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC.

Ogbeche scored a perfect hat-trick, scoring with his head, left foot and right foot. He now has a total of 47 goals in the ISL. He is just two goals away from breaking Ferran Corominas and Sunil Chhetri's record of ISL's highest goalscorers with 48 goals.

With the Nigerian continuing to show his class at the age of 37, it is safe to conclude that he is one of the best the ISL has ever seen.

Hyderabad FC go top of the table

With a huge victory against SC East Bengal, Hyderabad FC have moved to the top of the table again with 20 points from 12 matches.

The Nizams had become the league leaders earlier this season for the first time in their existence before eventually losing their place. Kerala Blasters FC were top of the table before the match with 20 points from 11 matches. Hyderabad FC overtook them due to a superior goal difference. Their goal difference of 14 is far more than any other team in the ISL this season.

Head coach Manolo Marquez and his boys will be eager to retain the position for a longer duration this time.

Laximant Kattimani denies Prce from the penalty spot

Laximant Kattimani continued his good form for Hyderabad FC this season with yet another cleansheet to his name. He pulled off some decent saves to prevent SC East Bengal from scoring a goal.

In the 84th minute of the match, East Bengal's Franco Prce won a controversial penalty after colliding with Kattimani. The referee promptly pointed to the penalty spot and gave the Red and Golds an opportunity to score. However, Kattimani dived correctly to his right to save the Croatian's strike. Thus, the custodian denied the opposition their best chance to score a goal in the one-sided contest.

Shambolic defending by SC East Bengal

It spoke volumes about SC East Bengal's defense when Hyderabad FC missed a few golden opportunities to score and yet slotted four past Arindam Bhattacharya.

Coach Mario Rivera started Adil Khan alongside Franco Prce in the backline with Amarjit Singh Kiyam and Aniket Mukherjee playing as the full-backs. The Indian defenders had a nightmarish game, with the second goal conceded being an embarrassing representation of their performance. Hyderabad FC missed a couple of sitters in front of goal after easily breaking the SC East Bengal defense.

The Kolkata giants should consider themselves lucky not to have conceded five or more goals in the match. Head coach Rivera has a big problem on his hands and needs to sort out their defense soon.

Edited by Aditya Singh