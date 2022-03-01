SC East Bengal 1-1 NorthEast United FC: Player Ratings

SC East Bengal took on NorthEast United FC in their last game of the ISL 2021-22 campaign for the Highlanders.

Both sides, plagued with poor results over the course of the campaign, had nothing to play for except for salvaging a few positives from the season. The game failed to show much promise early on as both sides struggled to create any clear cut chances for themselves.

NorthEast United FC were the first to score. Marco Sahanek found the back of the net in the 45th minute. SC East Bengal responded with an equalizer after half-time.

Mario Rivera's side were awarded a penalty after the referee felt Patrick Flottmann's tackle on Fran Sota was not legitimate. Antonio Perosevic stepped up to take it and drilled it into the top-corner on the left.

The game ended with the scoreline static at 1-1 and the Highlanders finishing their season above the Red and Gold Brigade temporarily.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings from the game.

SC East Bengal

Sankar Roy (5.5): Sankar Roy has lost all credibility in SC East Bengal colors over the course of the ISL 2021-22 season. The goalkeeper, who was once credited for his skill on the ball, has lost the magic touch.

Hira Mondal (6): Hira has been the most consistent player for the Red and Gold Brigade this season. He was shifted to the right after Mario Rivera brought in Naocha Singh, but the wing-back hasn't had any problems with the change.

Joyner Lourenco (6): Joyner had a decent game partnering Franjo Prce at the back.

Franjo Prce (6): Franjo had a decent game. His positioning was good throughout the game and that allowed him to read the opposition's moves and respond.

Huidrom Singh (5.5): It is yet to be understood why Huidrom Singh was brought in by Mario Rivera. The left wing-back has not yet made a decent contribution to SC East Bengal's plans.

Mohammad Rafique (5.5): Mohammad Rafique is a player who can be depended upon occasionally, due to his lack of consistency. It has shadowed his natural abilities.

Sourav Das (6): Sourav Das has been terrific in shielding the centre-backs and his performance against the Highlanders was no exception.

Lalrinliana Hnamte (6): The young winger was lively against the Highlanders. His off-the-ball movement earned his side possession of the ball in dangerous areas.

Fran Sota (5.5): The Spaniard is yet to justify his signing for SC East Bengal.

Naorem Singh (5.5): Naorem Singh had a poor game in SC East Bengal colors and was mostly dominated by Suhair VP.

Antonio Perosevic (6): Perosevic has been lethal in attack for Mario Rivera's side. The Croatian scored the penalty that brought the game back on level terms.

Substitutes

Adil Khan (6): Adil Khan was rock solid at the back, coming on in the second half.

Bikash Jairu (5.5): Bikash Jairu's moves were predictable and made it easy for defenders to nullify him

Marcelo Ribeiro (5.5): Marcelo has failed to make any impact in the game for Mario Rivera's side.

Wanhwngbam Luwang (5.5): He had a poor game and did not make any significant contributions.

NorthEast United FC

Mirshad Michu (5.5): Replacing Subhasish Roy, Mirshad Michu hasn't been able to fill his predecessor's shoes.

Patrick Flottmann (5.5): Patrick Flottmann has been a disappointing figure at the back for NorthEast United FC.

Zakaria Diallo (6): Zakaria Diallo's composure has been an asset for Khalid Jamil's side. The defender has been able to match up to the shortcomings of his colleagues in defense.

Gurjinder Kumar (5.5): The NorthEast United FC full-back could not deliver against the Red and Gold Brigade. His movement, while in attack, seemed shaky.

Mohamed Irshad (6): Mohamed Irshad has had a decent game against his former side.

Joe Zoherliana (6): Joe has been a lethal character on the right flank for NorthEast United FC. His movement and deliveries into the box have been a treat for the forwards.

Pragyan Gogoi (5.5): The Highlanders midfielder lacked consistency and that has been an issue for him.

Marco Sahanek (6): Marco Sahanek was effective and efficient for NorthEast United FC, having been deployed as a no. 10 for the Highlanders.

Imran Khan (6): Imran Khan has been one of the key ball-players for the Highlanders in the ISL 2021-22 season.

Suhair Vadakkepeedika (6): One of the most consistent players for Khalid Jamil's side, Suhair has been lethal with his work-rate and physical prowess.

Deshorn Brown (5.5): Deshorn Brown looked lost against SC East Bengal. The forward failed to create any threat against Mario Rivera's side.

Substitutes

Jestin George (5.5): Jestin had a decent game but has miles to go before he earns the trust of a coach in situations like these.

Gani Nigam (N/A): He had a decent game. Made no significant impact.

Laldanmawia Ralte (N/A): He had a decent game. Made no significant impact.

Marcelo Pereira (6): Marcelo's impact has been phenomenal for NorthEast United FC. The attacking midfielder's work-rate and execution has been an asset for the Highlanders.

