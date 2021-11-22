ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal 1 vs 1 Jamshedpur FC- 4 things we learned

SC East Bengal started their ISL 2021-22 season today, playing their first game against Jamshedpur FC. It ended in a 1-1 draw.

SC East Bengal didn't have a good debut season in the Indian Super League as they finished ninth in an eleven-team league.

Jamshedpur FC have failed to make the playoffs even once since they joined the ISL. Therefore, both teams were looking to start the tournament on a positive note and work to reach the ISL playoffs this season.

The game started in a calm, composed manner. Both teams looked set to settle in and get their shape in order. SC East Bengal took the lead in the 17th minute through a Franjo Prce strike.

Tomislav Mrcela had his strike in the 33rd minute ruled out due to offside.

Peter Hartley equalized for Jamshedpur in added time in the first half. The scoreboard at halftime read 1-1.

Owen Coyle made two changes to the lineup at the start of the second half.

Komal Thatal replaced Boris Singh, and Ishan Pandita replaced Pronoy Halder. The second half saw both teams canceling each other out in every department as the game turned into a cagey midfield battle.

Jackichand Singh nearly scored from the halfway line as he lobbed the ball, seeing TP Rehenesh off his line. However, his shot hit the top of the goal and missed the mark by inches.

The match ended with the scoreboard reading 1-1 at full time.

On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned from today's game.

#4 Foreigner-less midfield hamper SC East Bengal's play

Sourav Das had a tough game in Midfield (Image courtesy: Jamshedpur FC social media)

Manuel Diaz, SC East Bengal's Spanish coach, chose to go with an all-Indian midfield as he played two foreign center backs and two foreign attackers.

The Indian midfield comprised of Lalrinliana Hnamte, Sourav Das, Wahengbam Luwang, and Bikash Jairu.

The midfield quadrant failed to control the game or set the tempo. The East Bengal strikers were deprived of any good service from midfield. The lack of proper coordination between the midfielders hampered the build-up play of SC East Bengal.

Manuel Diaz will hope his midfielders can be more composed on the ball moving forward.

#3 A story of two set-pieces

East Bengal scored their first goal of the season from a corner.(Image Courtesy: East Bengal social media)

Both goals scored today came from set-pieces. SC East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC both scored from corners.

Franjo Prce opened the scoring from an Antonio Perosevic cut back from a Bikash Jairu corner in the 17th minute.

Peter Hartley scored the equalizer for Jamshedpur FC in injury time in the first half. The goal came from a corner. Valskis flicked the ball to Peter Hartley, who chested the ball into the net.

Proper use of set pieces was done by both the teams today.

#2 Both sets of center backs impress

Peter Hartley scored for Jamshedpur FC (Image Courtesy: Jamshedpur FC Social Media)

SC East Bengal and Jamshedpur both played with a pair of foreign center backs. East Bengal started with Tomislav Mrcela and Franjo Prce, while Jamshedpur started with Peter Hartley and Eli Sabia.

The goalscorers for both teams were center backs - Franjo Prce and Peter Hartley. Apart from showcasing their goal-scoring abilities, the defenders didn't allow the striker much space and kept their defense nice and tidy. Owen Coyle and Manuel Diaz will both be happy with the performance of their center back pairings.

#1 Strikers have a night to forget

Chima had a poor debut. (Image courtesy: SC East Bengal Media)

Daniel Chima and Nerijus Valskis both had games to forget. With both teams playing two foreigners in defense, it reduced the number of foreigners upfront. This hampered the performance of the strikers upfront.

Moreover, neither striker received proper support from the midfield and failed to do anything substantial. As a result, both the coaches substituted their main strikers in the second half. This was because the strikers were unable to impress in the opening game of the ISL 2021-22.

Edited by Aditya Singh