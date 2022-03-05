SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

SC East Bengal will lock horns with Bengaluru FC in match No. 107 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

Both sides are out of the race. The Blues, who are currently sixth in the league table, could have conjured up a chance had they beaten ATK Mohun Bagan. But a 2-0 loss against the Mariners was enough to shatter their dreams for this edition of the league.

Marco Pezzaiuoli's side have been plagued with injuries to key players that have hindered their progress in the tournament.

However, the Red and Gold Brigade have been a complete disappointment throughout the entirety of this season and will be looking to end the campaign and start rebuilding for next season.

SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC in ISL Head-to-head

The two sides have previously played thrice in the ISL, with both claiming a victory each. The first leg encounter between the two sides in ISL 2021-22 ended in a 1-1 draw.

Matches played: 3

SC East Bengal wins: 1

Bengaluru FC wins: 1

Draws: 1

SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Team News

SC East Bengal: The Red and Gold brigade will miss the services of defender Hira Mondal who suffered a blow to his nose.

Bengaluru FC: The Blues will miss the services of Suresh Singh Wangjam and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who have been sidelined with injuries.

SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3; Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu

SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Prediction

With both teams out of the race, the match will look like a formality to complete the season. However, Marco Pezzaiuoli's side will have an edge over their opponents for this game.

Prediction: SC East Bengal 1-2 Bengaluru FC

Edited by Akshay Saraswat