SC East Bengal vs FC Goa: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

SC East Bengal will take on FC Goa at Tilak Maidan in match No 21 of the ISL on Tuesday (IST 7.30 p.m. start). The Kolkata club did not exactly light up the competition as their fans quite expected them to. However, a draw against in-form Chennaiyin FC was a good outing, and the red and gold brigade will look to build on it.

Meanwhile, it's been a difficult start for FC Goa, who have lost all three outings this season.

SC East Bengal vs FC Goa: Head-to-Head

Both their previous meetings (last season) ended in 1-1 draws

Matches played: 2

SC East Bengal wins: 0

FC Goa wins: 0

Draws: 2

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

SC East Bengal: Matti Steinmann (4), Bright Enobakhare (3), Anthony Pilkington (3)

FC Goa: Igor Angulo (14), Jorge Mendoza (6), Ishan Pandita (4)

Clean Sheets from the previous ISL season

SC East Bengal: Subrata Paul (two clean sheets in 10 matches), Debjit Majumder (two clean sheets in 15 matches)

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (two clean sheets in nine matches), Naveen Kumar (one clean sheet in four matches), Mohammad Nawaz (one clean sheet in 10 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Debjit Majumder (SC East Bengal) - 50, Subrata Paul (SC East Bengal) - 21, Mirshad Michu (SC East Bengal) - 3, Mohammad Nawaz (FC Goa) - 19, Dheeraj Singh (FC Goa) - 16, Naveen Kumar (FC Goa) - 6

Most passes: Jacques Maghoma (SC East Bengal) - 825, Edu Bedia (FC Goa) - 1496

Most interceptions: Jacques Maghoma (SC East Bengal) - 27, Saviour Gama (FC Goa) - 37

Most tackles: Ankit Mukherjee (SC East Bengal) - 61, Saviour Gama (FC Goa) - 101

Most touches: Scott Neville (SC East Bengal) - 974, Edu Bedia (FC Goa) - 1747

Edited by Sanjay Rajan