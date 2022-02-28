×
SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know

SCEB players in action (Pic Courtesy SCEB Twitter)
Baraneetharan K
ANALYST
Modified Feb 28, 2022 03:55 PM IST
Preview

SC East Bengal (SCEB) will face NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) Match No. 104 on Monday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

The two teams occupy the last couple of spots in the standings. The Red & Gold Brigade have failed to establish themselves in the top tier and are presently languishing at the rock bottom of the table. Coached by Mario Rivera, the club from Kolkata have been in a rut for some time, having failed to win a single game in their last five outings.

NorthEast United FC, meanwhile, are positioned 10th with 13 points from 19 games. The Highlanders have had an even worse run, losing three of their last six games and winning only once.

Both teams are out of contention for the top four and will want to finish the season on a high note. Heading into this contest, the Highlanders have a strong record versus the Red and Gold Brigade.

SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC Head-to-Head

NorthEast United have squared off against East Bengal on three occasions, all of which have been won by NEUFC.

.@NEUtdFC registered a comfortable 2️⃣-0️⃣ win the last time they met @sc_eastbengal in the #HeroISL ⚽ ⚽ Take a look at the best moments that came from the encounter 🎥 #SCEBNEU #LetsFootball #SCEastBengal #NorthEastUnitedFC https://t.co/v8RM6qN5ic

Matches played: 3

SCEB wins: 0

NEUFC wins: 3

Draws: 0

Top scorers in the current season

NorthEast United FC: Deshorn Brown (Seven goals in 10 matches)

SC East Bengal: Antonio Perosevic (Three goals from 10 matches)

Clean sheets in the current season

SC East Bengal: Suvam Sen (Two cleansheets in four matches)

NorthEast United FC: Subhashish Roy (One clean sheet in seven matches), Mirshad Michu (One clean sheet in six matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know

.@hiramondal8664 made some crucial clearances for @sc_eastbengal this #HeroISL season! ⚡️ Which moment has been your favorite?#MCFCSCEB #LetsFootball #SCEastBengal #HiraMondal https://t.co/cCHmmgk7go

Most saves: Mirshad Michu - 40 (NEUFC), Arindam Bhattacharya (SCEB) - 28, Suvam Sen (SCEB) - 7

Most passes: Sourav Das (SCEB) - 370, Hernan Santana - 620 (NEUFC)

Most interceptions: Hernan Santana - 43 (NEUFC), Hira Mondal (SCEB) - 28

Most tackles: VP Suhair - 83 (NEUFC), Naorem Singh (SCEB) - 76

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
