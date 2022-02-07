×
SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

The Red and Gold Brigade will be looking to take revenge of their last meeting against Odisha FC (Image Courtesy: ISL)
Soumyadwip Dey
ANALYST
Modified Feb 07, 2022 05:39 PM IST
Preview

SC East Bengal will lock horns with Odisha FC in match no. 84 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

The Red and Gold Brigade are currently at number 10 on the league table. The Kolkata-based side staged an impressive comeback in their last match against Chennaiyin FC. Meanwhile, the Kalinga Warriors had to be satisfied with a point against FC Goa.

The last meeting between the two sides experienced 10 goals during the course of the game, with the Juggernauts winning the tie at the end of 90 minutes.

SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC Head-to-Head

In the three matches played between the two teams, the Juggernauts have won twice while the Red and Gold Brigade has won just once. The matches between these two sides usually witnesses goals in plenty.

Matches played: 3

SC East Bengal wins: 1

Odisha FC wins: 2

Draws: 0

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

SC East Bengal: Matti Steinmann (4), Bright Enobakhare (3)

Odisha FC: Diego Mauricio (12), Cole Alexander (3)

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder (2 clean sheets in 15 matches), Sankar Roy (1 clean sheet in 1 match).

Odisha FC: Arshadeep Singh (1 clean sheet in 16 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Debjit Majumder (SC East Bengal) - 50, Subrata Paul (SC East Bengal) - 21, Arshadeep Singh (Odisha FC) - 64

Most passes: Jacques Maghoma (SC East Bengal) - 825, Jacob Tratt (Odisha FC) - 634, Vinit Rai (Odisha FC) - 538

Most interceptions: Jacques Maghoma (SC East Bengal) - 27, Gaurav Bora (Odisha FC) - 38

Most tackles: Ankit Mukherjee (SC East Bengal) - 61, Vinit Rai (Odisha FC) - 74

Edited by Diptanil Roy
