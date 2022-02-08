SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC: Player Ratings

SC East Bengal locked horns with Odisha FC in match no. 84 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

The match looked evenly contested by SC East Bengal and Odisha FC during the initial moments. It was mostly concentrated in the center of midfield. But a moment of spark from Odisha FC midfielder Javier Hernandez opened up a chance for his side.

He sent in a low cross for Jonathas Cristian, who was waiting unmarked at the far-post and the Brazilian slotted it home. SC East Bengal found their way back into the game from an Antonio Perosevic goal. However, the Juggernauts got their lead back after Jonathas Cristian turned provider for Javier Hernandez. The Spaniard found the back of the net courtesy of a wicked deflection.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings from this match.

SC East Bengal

Sankar Roy (6): Sankar Roy was comfortable underneath the crossbar. His on-the-ball comfort was noticeable and he tried implementing it as much as possible. There were moments when his outing helped the SC East Bengal defense in clearing the danger.

Hira Mondal (7): Hira Mondal was deployed outside his natural position by Marco Rivera. However, the young full-back did not disappoint. The goal-line clearance in the second half is worth remembering.

Adil Khan (6): Adil Khan had a decent game. There were a few moments where he was completely exposed but the defender was able to hold his ground pretty well.

Franjo Prce (6): Franjo could have had a better game. His on-the-ball movement was dangerous at times.

Huidrom Singh (5.5): Huidrom was brought in to solidify the SC East Bengal defense. But the wing-back did not serve too well while the Red and Gold Brigade tried to breach the Odisha FC backline.

Wahengbam Luwang (6): He had a decent game. Wanhengbam made some decent interceptions in midfield.

Sourav Das (5.5): Sourav had a quiet time in midfield against the Juggernauts.

Darren Sidoel (6): Darren had a decent outing against the Juggernauts. He wasn't as effective as he was in the last match.

Naorem Singh (5.5): Naorem had a poor game. The winger's body language was easily understood by his opponents and that prevented him from making a mark on the game.

Marcelo Ribeiro (6): Marcelo had a decent game in patches. His movement outside the box did not serve his team's intentions upfront.

Antonio Perosevic (6): Antonio Perosevic had a good game but missed too many chances. He scored the only goal for SC East Bengal.

Substitutes

Raju Gaikwad (6): The defender had a decent game. However, he made no significant impact on the game.

Mohammad Rafique (6): Rafique had a decent game.

Lalrinliana Hnamte (6): Hnamte was energetic on the field but did not manage to open up the Odisha FC defense.

Fran Sota (5.5): Fran was quiet throughout his time on the field. He did not make any significant impact on the game.

Amarjit Kiyam (6.5): Amarjit was at it from the very first moment he got into the field. He was deployed in his usual position and the player missed no part in expressing himself.

Odisha FC

Arshdeep Singh (6): Arshdeep Singh had a decent game. He was not too bothered by the opposition strikers.

Lalruathara (6): Lalruathara was also deployed out of position for the first time this season. However, the full-back had a decent outing.

Gaurav Bora (6): Gaurav Bora had a decent game. The defender made a few clearances that were significant in regards to the game.

Victor Mongil (6): Victor held his ground and was a leader at the back for Odisha FC.

Sahil Panwar (6): Sahil Panwar had a decent game. He managed to box Antonio Perosevic on multiple occasions.

Paul Ramfangzauva (6.5): Paul was an engine in midfield. The midfielder covered a lot of ground and helped Odisha FC in all phases of the game.

Isaac Chhakchhuak (6.5): Issac, like Paul, was influential in this game.

Javier Hernandez (7): Javier was brilliant against SC East Bengal. He dropped deep to circulate possession and played a key role in creating chances in the final third.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga (6.5): Jerry kept SC East Bengal's full-back Naocha Singh in his place due to his movement.

Aridai Cabrera (6.5): Aridai had a good game. The winger was creative and full of flair during his time on the field.

Jonathas Cristian (7): Scored one and assisted one. Jonathas was phenomenal for Odisha FC. The striker kept troubling the opposition defense and allowed his teammates to get clear chances on goal.

Substitutes

Hendry Antonay (N/A): Hendry was brought on at the last moment to replace the injured Sahil Panwar.

Liridon Krasniqi (6): Liridon tried to control the tempo of the game and helped in holding possession.

Also Read Article Continues below

Redeem Tlang (6): Redeem Tlang's introduction brought along sudden bursts of speed and a lot of movement in the opposition half.

Edited by Diptanil Roy