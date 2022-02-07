SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

SC East Bengal will host Odisha FC in match no. 84 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

The previous meeting between the two teams was a ten-goal affair, with the Juggernauts winning 6-4. Currently, neither team is in a good position on the league table. However, Kino Garcia has stated that he would like to consider the possibility of moving into the top four by winning all the remaining games.

But the Juggernauts will not have it easy against the Red and Gold Brigade. The Kolkata-based side have allowed head coach Mario Rivera to make the necessary additions to his arsenal.

SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC Head-to-Head

In the three matches played between the two teams, the Juggernauts have won twice while the Red and Gold Brigade has won just once. The matches between these two sides usually witness a lot of goals being scored.

Matches played: 3

SC East Bengal wins: 1

Odisha FC wins: 2

Draws: 0

SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV

SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC Prediction

An intense fight can be expected between these two teams. The Kolkata-based club, under their new head coach, are slowly developing into a strong unit.

Prediction: SC East Bengal 2-2 Odisha FC

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava