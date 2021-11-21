ISL 2021/22: When and where to watch SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC

The third match of the eighth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 will see SC East Bengal square off against Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, Goa on Sunday, November 21.

When the Red and Gold Brigade came into the ISL, a lot was expected from them. However, they had a quiet inaugural season, finishing ninth in the league table.

In Manolo Diaz, the team have a new head coach and will hope to turn things around after roping in a bunch of talented foreign players.

On the other hand, Jamsedhpur FC were close to making it to the playoffs but missed out on the top four by four points, finishing sixth in the table last season.

The team has retained the likes of Peter Hartley, Nerijus Valskis and Alex Lima, while bringing in experienced players such as Eli Sabia and Jordan Murray, who have already played in the ISL. For their final overseas player, the team roped in Scottish attacking midfielder Greg Stewart.

ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Head to Head

With SC East Bengal coming into the league for the first time last year, the two sides have faced each other only twice. SC East Bengal managed to win one, while the other game ended in a draw.

When does the ISL match between SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC kick off?

Date: November 21, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco da Gama, Goa

Where to watch SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where to live stream SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC?

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV

Edited by Arjun Panchadar