ISL 2021 Schedule: ISL full fixtures for December including match timings and venue details

The eighth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 has kicked off from November 19, 2021.
The opening day fixture saw last season's runner-up ATK Mohun Bagan take on Kerala Blasters FC at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. The highly anticipated derby between the Kolkata giants took place on November 27, 2021 with the green and maroon brigade sweeping away the game in their usual classic manner.
Just like last season, all 115 matches in the ISL are being held behind closed doors in a bio-secure bubble across three stadiums in Goa, namely the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim and the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.
The opening fixtures of ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC, as well as that of NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC, were high scoring matches compared to the previous edition of the ISL. Both of these fixtures ended with the winning side getting a 4-2 victory over their opponent.
The encounter between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC has so far been the highest scoring match in the eighth edition of the ISL. The reigning champions scored five past the green and maroon brigade, who only managed to score a consolation goal from David Williams.
The remainder of the fixtures will be announced later in December 2021.
Full list of ISL fixtures for December 2021 along with their timing and venue details:
ALSO READArticle Continues below
As of now, Mumbai City FC are at the top of the table. Following the Islanders are the surprise package of this season's ISL, Odisha FC, who have managed to upset every side they have faced so far. Runners up from the last ISL, ATK Mohun Bagan, are currently sitting fourth on the table.