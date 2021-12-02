ISL 2021 Schedule: ISL full fixtures for December including match timings and venue details

The eighth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 has kicked off from November 19, 2021.

The opening day fixture saw last season's runner-up ATK Mohun Bagan take on Kerala Blasters FC at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. The highly anticipated derby between the Kolkata giants took place on November 27, 2021 with the green and maroon brigade sweeping away the game in their usual classic manner.

Just like last season, all 115 matches in the ISL are being held behind closed doors in a bio-secure bubble across three stadiums in Goa, namely the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim and the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

The opening fixtures of ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC, as well as that of NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC, were high scoring matches compared to the previous edition of the ISL. Both of these fixtures ended with the winning side getting a 4-2 victory over their opponent.

The encounter between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC has so far been the highest scoring match in the eighth edition of the ISL. The reigning champions scored five past the green and maroon brigade, who only managed to score a consolation goal from David Williams.

The remainder of the fixtures will be announced later in December 2021.

Full list of ISL fixtures for December 2021 along with their timing and venue details:

Match Number Date Fixture Timings (IST) Venue 14 December 01, 2021 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC 7:30 pm PJN Stadium, Fatorda 15 December 02, 2021 Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC 7:30 pm Athletic Stadium, Bambolim 16 December 03, 2021 Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal 7:30 pm Tilak Maidan Stadium 17 December 04, 2021 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa 7:30 pm PJN Stadium, Fatorda 18 December 04, 2021 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC 9:30 pm Athletic Stadium, Bambolim 19 December 05, 2021 Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC 7:30 pm Tilak Maidan Stadium 20 December 06, 2021 Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan 7:30 pm Athletic Stadium, Bambolim 21 December 07, 2021 SC East Bengal vs FC Goa 7:30 pm Tilak Maidan Stadium 22 December 08, 2021 Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 pm Athletic Stadium, Bambolim 23 December 09, 2021 Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 pm PJN Stadium, Fatorda 24 December 10, 2021 Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC 7:30 pm Tilak Maidan Stadium 25 December 11, 2021 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC 7:30 pm PJN Stadium, Fatorda 26 December 11, 2021 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 pm Athletic Stadium, Bambolim 27 December 12, 2021 SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC 7:30 pm Tilak Maidan Stadium 28 December 13, 2021 Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC 7:30 pm Athletic Stadium, Bambolim 29 December 14, 2021 Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 pm Tilak Maidan Stadium 30 December 15, 2021 Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC 7:30 pm PJN Stadium, Fatorda 31 December 16, 2021 Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan 7:30 pm Athletic Stadium, Bambolim 32 December 17, 2021 NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal 7:30 pm PJN Stadium, Fatorda 33 December 18, 2021 Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC 7:30 pm Tilak Maidan Stadium 34 December 18, 2021 FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC 9:30 pm Athletic Stadium, Bambolim 35 December 19, 2021 Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC 7:30 pm PJN Stadium, Fatorda 36 December 20, 2021 Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 pm Athletic Stadium, Bambolim 37 December 21, 2021 NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan 7:30 pm PJN Stadium, Fatorda 38 December 22, 2021 Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC 7:30 pm Tilak Maidan Stadium 39 December 23, 2021 Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal 7:30 pm Athletic Stadium, Bambolim 40 December 24, 2021 Odisha FC vs FC Goa 7:30 pm Tilak Maidan Stadium 41 December 26, 2021 Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 pm Tilak Maidan Stadium 42 December 27, 2021 NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC 7:30 pm PJN Stadium, Fatorda 43 December 28, 2021 Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC 7:30 pm Athletic Stadium, Bambolim 44 December 29, 2021 ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa 7:30 pm PJN Stadium, Fatorda 45 December 30, 2021 Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 pm Tilak Maidan Stadium

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As of now, Mumbai City FC are at the top of the table. Following the Islanders are the surprise package of this season's ISL, Odisha FC, who have managed to upset every side they have faced so far. Runners up from the last ISL, ATK Mohun Bagan, are currently sitting fourth on the table.

Edited by Rohit Mishra