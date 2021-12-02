×
ISL 2021 Schedule: ISL full fixtures for December including match timings and venue details

The Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda is all geared up (Image Courtesy: ISL Instagram)
Modified Dec 02, 2021 10:03 PM IST
The eighth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 has kicked off from November 19, 2021.

The opening day fixture saw last season's runner-up ATK Mohun Bagan take on Kerala Blasters FC at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. The highly anticipated derby between the Kolkata giants took place on November 27, 2021 with the green and maroon brigade sweeping away the game in their usual classic manner.

Just like last season, all 115 matches in the ISL are being held behind closed doors in a bio-secure bubble across three stadiums in Goa, namely the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim and the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

The opening fixtures of ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC, as well as that of NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC, were high scoring matches compared to the previous edition of the ISL. Both of these fixtures ended with the winning side getting a 4-2 victory over their opponent.

The encounter between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC has so far been the highest scoring match in the eighth edition of the ISL. The reigning champions scored five past the green and maroon brigade, who only managed to score a consolation goal from David Williams.

The remainder of the fixtures will be announced later in December 2021.

Full list of ISL fixtures for December 2021 along with their timing and venue details:

Match Number

Date

Fixture

Timings (IST)

Venue

14

December 01, 2021

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC

7:30 pm

PJN Stadium, Fatorda

15

December 02, 2021

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC

7:30 pm

Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

16

December 03, 2021

Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal

7:30 pm

Tilak Maidan Stadium

17

December 04, 2021

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa

7:30 pm

PJN Stadium, Fatorda

18

December 04, 2021

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC

9:30 pm

Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

19

December 05, 2021

Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC

7:30 pm

Tilak Maidan Stadium

20

December 06, 2021

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

7:30 pm

Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

21

December 07, 2021

SC East Bengal vs FC Goa

7:30 pm

Tilak Maidan Stadium

22

December 08, 2021

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC

7:30 pm

Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

23

December 09, 2021

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC

7:30 pm

PJN Stadium, Fatorda

24

December 10, 2021

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC

7:30 pm

Tilak Maidan Stadium

25

December 11, 2021

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC

7:30 pm

PJN Stadium, Fatorda

26

December 11, 2021

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

7:30 pm

Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

27

December 12, 2021

SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC

7:30 pm

Tilak Maidan Stadium

28

December 13, 2021

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC

7:30 pm

Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

29

December 14, 2021

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC

7:30 pm

Tilak Maidan Stadium

30

December 15, 2021

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC

7:30 pm

PJN Stadium, Fatorda

31

December 16, 2021

Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

7:30 pm

Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

32

December 17, 2021

NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal

7:30 pm

PJN Stadium, Fatorda

33

December 18, 2021

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC

7:30 pm

Tilak Maidan Stadium

34

December 18, 2021

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC

9:30 pm

Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

35

December 19, 2021

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

7:30 pm

PJN Stadium, Fatorda

36

December 20, 2021

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC

7:30 pm

Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

37

December 21, 2021

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

7:30 pm

PJN Stadium, Fatorda

38

December 22, 2021

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

7:30 pm

Tilak Maidan Stadium

39

December 23, 2021

Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal

7:30 pm

Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

40

December 24, 2021

Odisha FC vs FC Goa

7:30 pm

Tilak Maidan Stadium

41

December 26, 2021

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC

7:30 pm

Tilak Maidan Stadium

42

December 27, 2021

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC

7:30 pm

PJN Stadium, Fatorda

43

December 28, 2021

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC

7:30 pm

Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

44

December 29, 2021

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa

7:30 pm

PJN Stadium, Fatorda

45

December 30, 2021

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC

7:30 pm

Tilak Maidan Stadium

As of now, Mumbai City FC are at the top of the table. Following the Islanders are the surprise package of this season's ISL, Odisha FC, who have managed to upset every side they have faced so far. Runners up from the last ISL, ATK Mohun Bagan, are currently sitting fourth on the table.

Edited by Rohit Mishra
