ISL 2022-23: 3 hits and flops from Matchday 2

Another week of engaging football came to a close in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, leaving the fans with a lot to comprehend.

All five encounters provided different flavors of Indian football. While some were cagey affairs, others unfolded as out-and-out goal fests. FC Goa kicked off the game week with a thrilling away victory against East Bengal, while Hyderabad FC extended their domination with a 3-0 victory against NorthEast United FC.

The encounter between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC might not have been the most open game, but it was definitely a nail-biting affair. After Mumbai FC's comprehensive victory against Odisha FC, attention turned towards Kochi where ATK Mohun Bagan scripted a marauding victory over Kerala Blasters.

On that note, we take a look at three hits from matchday two of the ISL 2022-23.

#1 Carlos Pena's coaching debut at FC Goa

FC Goa hadn't won a single ISL fixture in Kolkata since their inception before facing East Bengal on October 12. Even as the game boiled down to the final few minutes, it didn't seem like the Gaurs would get more than a point.

However, in the 94th minute, Edu Bedia's long-range effort evaded players from both sides and crept into the top corner to seal the three points.

Carlos Pena created history in his very first game in-charge. But most importantly, the team showed that under the tutelage of the Spaniard, they were ready to fight for the badge.

#2 Dimitri Petratos' blistering performance against Kerala Blasters

Both Dimitrios Petratos and ATK Mohun Bagan had an underwhelming start to the season. While the Mariners suffered a loss against Chennaiyin FC, the Australian forward could only register a single assist in that game and was kept relatively quiet.

However, against Kerala Blasters, Petratos flaunted his attacking prowess as he registered an incredible hat-trick. The 29-year-old led the attack with finesse and left the opposition defense perplexed with his runs.

#3 Mumbai City FC's grit and fight

Last season, although Mumbai City FC displayed some moments of brilliant attacking football, they lacked the grit and fight to squeeze out points when the going got tough.

However, against Odisha FC in just their second match of the season, Mumbai showed great character. Des Buckingham's side weren't on top of the game at every moment but showed pragmatism to outplay the Juggernauts.

Here are three flops from matchday two of the ISL 2022-23

#1 East Bengal's poor start to the season continues

While FC Goa created history, East Bengal suffered another defeat in their ISL campaign. After the first half, where the Torchbearers were completely outplayed, they hit back strongly in the second 45. But a late goal from Edu Bedia took the game away from them.

With this loss, a lot of heat has already started to be directed towards Stephen Constatine and the players. The Red and Gold Brigade will quickly need to recover from the slow start to the season.

#2 Struggles in the final third emerge for Odisha FC

While Mumbai City FC were clinical, the Juggernauts lacked composure in the final third. They attempted 16 shots, with just three of them being on target. Even then, Odisha FC failed to score a single goal.

Diego Mauricio looked like the only player in their attacking line, eager to make some positive runs into the box. This will be a massive area for Josep Gombau to fix ahead of their upcoming ISL matches.

#3 NorthEast United FC looked out of depth against Hyderabad FC

Against Bengaluru FC, the Highlanders put up a resilient performance and were unlucky to come away without a point. But the game against the Nizams brought to the forefront the deeper problems in the side.

The lack of flexibility in the final third, the out-of-depth midfield, and a shaky defensive line.

The reigning ISL champions breezed past the Highlanders in their own backyard and Marco Balbul will have to return to the chalkboard to plug the gaps.

Poll : 0 votes