ISL 2022-23: 3 hits and flops from Matchday 3

The third match week of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season came to a close on Sunday (October 23), leaving fans with a lot to contemplate from the engaging footballing clashes.

While East Bengal kicked off the week with a 1-3 victory against NorthEast United FC, FC Goa put on a dominant showing against two-time champions Chennaiyin FC. Heavyweights Mumbai City FC, despite hogging all the possession, were held to a stalemate by last season's Shield winners Jamshedpur FC.

Reigning champions Hyderabad FC showed their class and quality in a hard-fought 1-0 victory against a strengthened Bengaluru FC. The week came to a close, with Kerala Blasters FC suffering yet another loss after taking the lead.

Let's take a look at three hits from matchday three of the ISL 2022-23.

#1 East Bengal's most dominant victory in the ISL

After two consecutive losses in the opening games of the 2022-23 ISL season, the Red and Gold Brigade finally returned to winning ways against a dissociated NorthEast United FC. This was arguably East Bengal's most dominant victory in the tournament.

In the 1-3 victory, the Torchbearers looked on top throughout most parts of the game and overwhelmed the NEUFC midfield. Most importantly, Stephen Constantine's side played a free-wheeling brand of football that was largely invisible in their earlier performances in the second half.

#2 FC Goa extend winning start

The Gaurs, in their opening fixture, came away with a late, iconic victory against East Bengal. This match week, they topped it off with a 2-0 win against Chennaiyin FC. Although they didn't control the proceedings during the entirety of the game, Carlos Pena's side were efficient on the break and in their defensive organisations.

Noah Sadaoui was wasteful but his work rate allowed FC Goa to be quick in transition and dismantle the Marina Machans.

#3 Odisha FC's return to the Kalinga Stadium

In their first home match in two years, Odisha FC made their return to Kalinga Stadium memorable with a comeback victory against the Blasters. They were scrappy in parts but still effective.

The Juggernauts capitalized on slip-ups from the Yellow Army and scored two goals in the second half to bag the three points.

Let's take a look at three flops from matchday three of the ISL 2022-23.

#1 Kerala Blasters succumb to second consecutive loss

While the Juggernauts were effective, Ivan Vukomanovic's side looked out of depth after scoring the opening goal of the game. They were caught napping by Odisha and conceded two second-half goals.

The Yellow Army had previously shipped five goals against ATK Mohun Bagan and Vukomanovic will have some serious thinking to do before their upcoming fixture.

#2 Mumbai City FC lacking penetration in the final third

In a clash where they completely controlled the tempo of the game, Mumbai came away with just a point against Jamshedpur FC. The Islanders had 71 percent of possession but lacked penetration in the final third. A lot of responsibility was on the MCFC players to come up with individual brilliance near the opposition box.

Aidy Boothroyd's Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, looked effective in attack and negated the threat from Mumbai for most of the game.

#3 Bengaluru FC's lack of control

The Blues were handed a narrow 1-0 defeat by defending champions Hyderabad FC. It was a cagey affair and it seemed like Manolo Marquez's men intended to keep it that way.

HFC created chance after chance while Bengaluru FC had to sit back and hope for a lapse in defense from the Nizams.

Simon Grayson will have to return to the drawing board, especially given his side completely lost the midfield battle. Hyderabad had 19 shots out of which four were on target. Meanwhile, Bengaluru had just four attempts at goal.

