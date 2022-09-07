ISL 2022-23: 5 Indian youngsters to watch out for

Since its inception in 2014, the Indian Super League (ISL) has steadily turned into the top breeding ground for some of the finest talents in the country. Even if the league hasn't been spotting these youngsters, the ISL has definitely helped in nurturing and giving them exposure.

Every year, the ISL witnesses a brand new sensation in Indian football, a breakout star, so to say.

On that note, here are five young Indian talents who could light up the 2022-23 season of the competition:

#5 Lalchungnunga - East Bengal FC

The 21-year-old defender was one of the revelations of the 2021-22 I-League season while playing for Sreenidi Deccan FC. Lalchungnunga's performances for the Vizag-based club earned him a move to East Bengal FC ahead of the new season.

Last season, the Mizo defender made 17 appearances, including 14 starts. Not only is he a brilliant ball-carrier, but Lalchungnunga can also contribute in the attacking half. The youngster registered a goal and five assists during the course of the 2021-22 campaign.

He has already impressed during his brief spell with the Red and Gold brigade in the ongoing Durand Cup.

With the likes of Ivan Gonzalez and Charalambos Kyriakou by his side, the young centre-back is only expected to get better in the upcoming ISL season.

#4 Jiteshwor Singh - Chennaiyin FC

The two-time ISL champions roped in Jiteshwor Singh following the 20-year-old's exploits for NEROCA FC in the I-League last season.

The defensive midfielder played over 1500 minutes, featuring in 12 league and five championship stage matches. The Manipur-born was awarded the League’s Emerging Player of the Season award for the 2021-22 season.

Jiteshwor had a pass completion rate of 87 percent and slotted in with 5.6 tackles per 90 minutes and three dribbles per 90 minutes. He has featured in three I-League seasons so far since making his professional debut with the Orange Brigade in 2020.

This could be the season he announces his arrival at the top-tier of Indian football.

#3 Ayush Adhikari - Kerala Blasters FC

The 22-year-old has been on the fringes of the Kerala Blasters squad for a few years now. However, in Ivan Vukomanovic, Ayush has a coach who trusts in the youngster's abilities.

The Serbian gaffer has been backing the midfielder through and through, with Ayush making 17 appearances last season. He registered 50 tackles, 10 interceptions, four clearances, and six blocks.

The New Delhi-born footballer also led the Blasters at the Next Generation Cup 2022 earlier in the year.

#2 Narender Gahlot - Odisha FC

After winning the ISL League Winners Shield with Jamshedpur FC last season, Narender Gahlot joined Odisha FC this summer.

The 21-year-old was pivotal to the Red Miners' 2021-22 campaign as he played 15 matches, registering 26 tackles, 15 interceptions, 33 clearances, and 10 blocks.

Although Gahlot was mostly used as a substitute last season, he is expected to soon turn into a mainstay at Odisha FC.

#1 Emil Benny - NorthEast United FC

90ndstoppage 🇮🇳 @90ndstoppage | OFFICIAL : NorthEast United FC announce the signing of attacking midfielder Emil Benny. | OFFICIAL: NorthEast United FC announce the signing of attacking midfielder Emil Benny. 🚨 | OFFICIAL ✅ : NorthEast United FC announce the signing of attacking midfielder Emil Benny. 👏🔴⚪ https://t.co/6ZUg2ysJXu

The midfielder from Wayanad was pivotal to Gokulam Kerala FC's I-League title-winning run in the 2021-22 season.

Emil Benny's pace and ability to hold on to the ball under pressure are a few key elements of his playing style. The young midfielder's defensive contributions, winning the ball from deep, have also been noteworthy.

NorthEast United FC have been known to be a side capable of nurturing youngsters and could be the perfect place for Benny to enhance his talents.

Last season, the 21-year-old scored a goal and assisted twice in 18 I-League matches.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar