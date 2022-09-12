ISL 2022-23: 5 Indians who could be their team’s best player

Of late, the head coaches of the Indian Super League (ISL) teams have shown more dependency on their side's Indian contingent than before. While there has been some development on the players' part as well, the inclusion of Indian footballers in pivotal areas has seen a steady rise. A few teams have also witnessed youngsters rise up through the ranks and cement their position in the first team.

The introduction of young Indian footballers has made it easier for the national team to get a constant flow of talent. On that note, let's take a look at the five Indian players who could be their team's best players in the upcoming ISL season.

#5 Lalchungnunga (East Bengal FC)

The young defender burst onto the scene during his Aizawl FC days. His move to 2021-22 I-League debutant Sreenidi Deccan FC turned out to be even more fruitful as the young gun became a regular under former gaffer Fernando Santiago. His impressive performances for the I-League side helped him with a move to Kolkata giants East Bengal FC.

The 21-year old from Aizawl has become an instant hit for the Red and Gold Brigade, bagging a place in the starting line-up for the side's 2022 Durand Cup campaign. Lalchungnunga had an impressive outing in the Kolkata derby, partnering Ivan Gonzalez at the heart of the defense.

His calm demeanor against some of the big names in Indian football caught everyone's attention. With Constatine's side set to begin their ISL campaign against Kerala Blasters FC, Lalchungnunga could play an important role in the side sealing an important result away from home.

#4 Sivasakthi Narayanan (Bengaluru FC)

The 21-year Bengaluru FC forward has taken some time to adjust to his surroundings. But of late, the Blues forward has become a regular face in the side's ongoing Durand Cup campaign. The young star has managed to score four goals in the historic tournament and is expected to shine brighter as the season progresses.

Sivasakthi possesses a good sense of the game, meaning he understands how to make himself more utilizable to his team. He showcased maturity in the final third, unlike most who tend to get carried away.

#3 Suresh Singh Wangjam (Bengaluru FC)

The 2021-22 season may not be one to remember for his team, but this Bengaluru FC midfield dynamo made waves with his performances in the national team colors. Suresh Singh Wangjam bossed the midfield in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, shielding the defense and covering a lot of ground during transitions.

The Bengaluru FC midfielder, who is usually seen partnering Bruno Ramires and Danish Farooq at the center of the pitch, has developed as a player in a very short time. His maturity will aid Simon Grayson's side in their fight to become one of the top sides in Indian football yet again.

#2 Lallianzuala Chhangte (Mumbai City FC)

The former Chennaiyin FC forward has fit right into Des Buckingham's plans since making his ISL debut for Mumbai City FC in January. The agile left-footed winger loves to drive at defenders in a 1v1 situation and get the better of the opponent. Chhangte has steadily become a very important figure in the Islanders dressing room, replacing Vikram Pratap Singh in the starting line-up.

In the ongoing Durand Cup, Chhangte has been among the goals, both as a provider and a scorer. The Lunglei-born attacker could become one of the best players for Mumbai City FC in the 2022-23 season.

#1 Ruivah Hormipam (Kerala Blasters FC)

Taking his place in the Kerala Blasters FC defense the last ISL season as a replacement for Enes Sipovic, the young defender won the hearts of the Blasters faithful with his dominating persona at the heart of the defense. Partnering Marko Leskovic at the back, Hormipam complemented the Croatian centre-back and helped the Yellow Tuskers to a runners-up finish.

Ruivah Hormipam is one of the most exciting prospects in Indian football and the defender could continue to build on his reputation in the upcoming ISL season.

