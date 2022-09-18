ISL 2022-23: 5 midfielders to watch out for this season

This upcoming season in the Indian Super League (ISL), midfielders are the players to watch out for. A variety of personalities are featured in this key role and they all have unique parts to play in their respective sides.

From helping defenders in the build-up phase to progressing attacks and delivering penetrative final-third passes, midfielders are the main conductors for a side.

The ISL is home to different kinds of midfielders, ranging from holding midfielders to ones running riot all over the pitch. Over the years, the role has become much more defined and has allowed teams to recruit systematically for the type they need the most.

On that note, let's take a look at the top 5 midfielders to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the ISL.

#5 Anirudh Thapa (Chennaiyin FC)

The Chennaiyin FC midfield dynamo is one of the club's best players. The Marina Machans skipper has an enormous presence in the center of midfield, covering every inch of the playing area.

Thapa takes part equally in attack as well as in defense. His attributes make him the perfect leader for Thomas Bradaric's side. The Indian football team midfielder could be one of the stars of the 2022-23 season.

His work-ethic, active participation in all phases of the game and ability to be decisive in crucial situations make him one of the players to look out for at all times.

#4 Suresh Singh Wangjam (Bengaluru FC)

Bengaluru FC's Suresh Singh Wangjam has steadily risen through the ranks to become an important player in the club's first-team.

A box-to-box midfielder by trait, 22-year-old Wangjam has been among the most dependable players in the blue colors of Bengaluru FC. His performances in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers are one to take note of.

Partnering Jeakson Singh in the middle of the park, Wangjam efficiently screened the defenders and managed to intercept the opposition's attacks. He helped out with the Blue Tigers in transitions. Suresh Singh Wangjam could turn out to be one of the stars for this Bengaluru FC side going into ISL 2022-23.

#3 Joni Kauko (ATK Mohun Bagan)

The Finnish international midfielder took time to settle in the green and maroon colors but steadily became a known face in the team's starting 11.

Joni Kauko's presence in the center of midfield has been massive in the application of Juan Ferrando's tactics due to his versatility. Kauko has been deployed as a false 9 on certain situations and the Finnish midfielder has managed to own the position due to his physical prowess.

Joni Kauko could emerge as one of the best midfielders in ISL 2022-23, given his discipline and flexibility.

#2 Alex Lima (East Bengal FC)

The Brazilian midfielder joined East Bengal FC ahead of the 2022-23 season to help Stephen Constantine in the revival of the Kolkata giants.

Alex Lima's contribution to Jamshedpur FC winning the League Winners Shield last season cannot be overlooked as the central midfielder justified his former gaffer's admiration for him.

Lima has a good sense of space and is able to progress attacks accordingly. The former Red Miners man is also good at spotting his teammates' runs and making accurate passes.

Alex Lima could play an important role in helping Constantine shape up the Red and Gold Brigade going into the 2022-23 season.

#1 Ahmed Jahouh (Mumbai City FC)

Ahmed Jahouh makes Mumbai City FC tick. The Islanders' performance during his absence on the pitch is clear evidence of this.

Jahouh is probably the best deep-lying playmaker in the ISL. The Moroccan midfielder is not known to have a physical presence but has a clear idea of identifying spaces and moving the ball accordingly.

Jahouh could play an essential role in helping Mumbai City FC regain their status as one of the best teams in India.

