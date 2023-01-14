Mumbai City FC will aim to continue their momentum when they travel to the Salt Lake Stadium to face ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday (January 14).

The Islanders are top of the league, having won their last eight games. They are free-flowing at the moment and the team appears to be in complete sync on the pitch. However, Hyderabad FC are just one point below them, so a victory is crucial to further distance themselves from the challengers.

In their previous outing, Mumbai City FC dismantled Kerala Blasters by a scoreline of 4-0. An early blitz saw them race to a four-goal lead within half an hour of the game.

Eventually, they slowed the tempo down but were comfortable winners. Greg Stewart’s potential injury is certainly a cause for concern, but they have an able replacement in Alberto Noguera.

Their opponents ATK Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, are back in action after a two-week break. A 2-1 victory against FC Goa further cemented their playoff berth, and a victory could take them above Kerala Blasters to third in the standings.

Injuries to key players have not stopped them as they keep grinding out results. Furthermore, with the addition of Alex Puitea and Federico Gallego, they now have the squad depth to compete with the frontrunners. Either way, this fixture will be an exciting watch, with both teams looking to score three points.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-Head

This has been a one-sided fixture in the past, with Mumbai City emerging victorious four times out of the six games played. The remaining two fixtures ended in a stalemate.

Last time out, the two sides played out a draw with ATK Mohun Bagan coming back twice in the game. Lallianzuala Chhangte opened the scoring, but Joni Kauko equalized. Rostyn Griffiths put the Islanders ahead again, and despite a red card for Lenny Rodrigues, Carl McHugh restored parity in the 88th minute.

Matches played: 6

ATK wins: 0

MCFC wins: 4

Draws: 2

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Top goalscorers this season

ATK Mohun Bagan: Dimitri Petratos (5), Hugo Boumous (4)

Mumbai City FC: Jorge Pereyra Diaz (8), Lallianzuala Chhangte (7)

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Most cleansheets this season

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (5)

Mumbai City FC: Purbha Lachenpa (5)

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from the 2022-23 ISL campaign

Most saves: Vishal Kaith (31 - ATK), Purbha Lachenpa (30 - MCFC).

Most chances created: Greg Stewart (38 - MCFC), Hugo Boumous (36 - ATK).

Most interceptions: Asish Rai (22 - ATK), Rahul Bheke (20 - MCFC).

Most shots: Greg Stewart (39 - MCFC), Liston Colaco (37 - ATK).

