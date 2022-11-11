ISL 2022-23 | Bengaluru FC 0-1 East Bengal: Cleiton Silva's goal against his former club helps Torchbearers win their 2nd game of the season

A goal from Cleiton Silva, the man who once called Bengaluru FC home, was enough to seal the three points for East Bengal at the Sri Kanteerava Stadium on Friday, November 11.

The Brazilian forward's tap-in in the 69th minute and relentless work rate throughout the game ultimately decided the outcome of the fixture, which was perfectly set up for the 35-year-old to become the protagonist.

Simon Grayson's team came into the clash on the back of two consecutive defeats, quite like the Red and Gold Brigade. With both sides struggling, the match promised to be a tightly-contested affair.

In terms of line-ups, skipper Sunil Chhetri and Javi Hernandez returned to the playing XI for the Blues. Meanwhile, East Bengal made just one change, with Ankit Mukherjee replacing the suspended Sarthak Golui.

Expectedly, the game evolved into an evenly-matched affair right from the get-go. Stephen Constantine's side, despite being the away team, started strongly, controlling possession. But given that both teams were set up in the traditional 4-4-2 system, it was more of a tactical chess match. It was set up for a moment of madness or a moment magic to ultimately decide the game.

In the 13th minute itself, it seemed like Javi Hernandez had already provided that essence of magic when he made a darting run down the opposition half and put Chhetri through. But before the veteran Indian forward could get a shot away, Ankit stepped in with a crucial lunging challenge.

Neither side was managing to create any clear opportunities, but Cleiton had a volleyed effort at goal in the 29th minute that deflected off Sunil Chhetri for a corner. Replays showed the ball struck the Bengaluru FC player's hand inside the box but neither the referee nor the East Bengal players spotted the offense.

Minutes later, Roy Krishna had a glorious opportunity at the other end but the Fijian talisman scuffed his effort wide. The game seemed to be rolling into the half-time break as a stalemate when Naorem Mahesh Singh put Cleiton through on the opposition goal with a brilliantly threaded ball. But the Brazilian was halted in his stride by a perfectly-timed challenge from Sandesh Jhingan inside the box.

Cleiton Silva's goal gives East Bengal hope

Both teams started the second half with equal intensity. However, East Bengal were handed an early blow when Jordan O'Doherty went down with a knock and had to be brought off. Alex Lima replaced him on the pitch.

For Bengaluru FC, it was yet again Javi who continued to dominate the proceedings. In the 62nd minute, the Spanish maestro set up Krishna one-on-one with the keeper with a brilliant through ball. But the latter yet again squandered the opportunity.

Grayson, in an attempt to unlock the disciplined defense of East Bengal, made a couple of substitutes. But the Torchbearers had some other plans.

In the 69th minute, Constantine's team did well to clear a Bengaluru corner. Suresh Singh Wangjam latched on to the clearance in his own half, but a relentless Naorem Mahesh Singh pressed him into an error. Suresh played a mistimed backpass and fell over as the East Bengal winger wasted no time intercepting the ball and darting into the box.

The former Kerala Blasters FC player put his head up, spotted Cleiton unmarked, and set him up calmly. All the Brazilian had to do was tuck the ball into the open net and he did it with ease. East Bengal were leading away from home thanks to the man who once called Bengaluru FC his home.

What followed was a frantic effort from the Blues to come back into the game. Javi tried to pull out all the tricks in the book to evade his markers but Constantine's side were rigid and meticulous.

In the 89th minute, Krishna was presented with another one-on-one opportunity thanks to some luck and a defensive lapse. But a passionate Ivan Gonzalez stepped in with a crunching challenge to deny the Fiji international from causing harm.

As the referee blew the final whistle, tears rolled down the eyes of some East Bengal fans and the players heaved a sigh of relief.

The three points now take East Bengal to the eighth spot while Bengaluru FC are hovering in the ninth position with four points in five games.

