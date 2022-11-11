ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal - 3 player battles

Bengaluru FC have had an underwhelming start to their 2022-23 ISL campaign and are hoping to return to winning ways when they host East Bengal FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, November 11.

The Blues, under new head coach Simon Grayson, have suffered two losses in their first four games. Although the Blues won the 2022 Durand Cup, they have seemingly struggled to find the desired rhythm. Bengaluru undoubtedly have a strong group of individuals and can fix the wrongs promptly.

Meanwhile, the Red and Gold Brigade are in a fix of their own, currently ranked second-last in the league standings. Stephen Constantine's team have suffered four losses in their first five games. While they have looked solid in patches, they are yet to knit together a cohesive performance. The game against the Blues would be the perfect opportunity to get East Bengal's campaign back on track.

#3 Cleiton Silva vs Sandesh Jhingan

Although goalscoring has been a real problem for East Bengal, the Brazilian forward has managed to notch up two goals in five matches.

Cleiton Silva is yet to reach his usual standards but against his former side, the 35-year-old will be dedicated to dictating the outcome of the game. His all-around ability can change the course of the game instantly.

Meanwhile, Sandesh Jhingan has been one of the notable performers in an otherwise underwhelming Bengaluru FC side. The national team defender will be in the fray with the East Bengal forward, hoping to keep him silent for the 90 minutes.

#2 Bruno Ramires vs Jordan O'Doherty

The Brazilian defensive midfielder has been designated for a pivotal role by new boss Grayson. Bruno Ramires is essential to their build-up phase and also during defensive transitions.

He has been responsible for screening the centre-backs and avoiding any movement through the central channel.

For the Red and Gold Brigade, it's Jordan O'Doherty who operates down those central channels and combines with the forwards.

His movement makes East Bengal tick and he will be hoping to evade the clutches of Bruno Ramires.

#1 Roy Krishna vs Ivan Gonzalez

The Fijian talisman is no stranger to the ISL and big occasions. But Roy Krishna has so far just got on the scoresheet once for his new club, against Chennaiyin FC.

Grayson and Bengaluru FC will be hoping for the former ATK Mohun Bagan forward to promptly return to his goalscoring form.

The duty of keeping Krishna quiet will be on another veteran, Ivan Gonzalez. The Spanish defender joined East Bengal from FC Goa in the summer but is yet to make his mark for the Kolkata giants.

Gonzalez's quality is known to anyone following Indian football and he will be the best option to contain the Bengaluru FC attackers.

