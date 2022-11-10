ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal prediction, preview, team news and more 

Bengaluru FC and East Bengal, who have endured early struggles, will battle for three points at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, November 11.

On the back of the Durand Cup triumph, bigger and better things were expected from 2018 -19 Indian Super League champions Bengaluru FC. It is fair to say that goals have dried up for the Blues, having found the back of the net twice in four games. Despite sharing their best defensive record with Hyderabad FC in the league, results have not fallen in their place.

It has not gone according to Simon Grayson's wishes as they have picked up only four points from the available twelve. They are eighth in the league table.

However, it has not been smooth sailing for Stephen Constantine either. The Kolkata-based outfit are going through a tough time, having only managed to win on a single occasion in their opening five games. A mixture of lack of quality and failure to adapt to the style of the renowned English tactician have been their biggest letdowns this campaign.

Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal team news

Prince Ibara is expected to face a lengthy lay-off, as confirmed by Simon Grayson. For the visitors, Alex Lima, Souvik Chakrabarthi and Aniket Jadhav will miss the game due to injuries, while Sarthak Golui will be absent after receiving marching orders against Chennaiyin FC.

Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal predicted lineups

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Prabir Das, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Naorem Roshan Singh; Bruno Ramires, Suresh Singh, Javier Hernandez; Sunil Chhetri, Leon Augustine, Roy Krishna.

East Bengal: Kamaljit Singh; Charalambos Kyriakou, Lalchungnunga, Ivan Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala; VP Suhair, Amarjit Kiyam, Jordan O'Doherty, Noarem Mahesh Singh; Semboi Haokip, Cleiton Silva.

Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal live stream and telecast details

The Blues will take on the Red and Gold brigade at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The game will be broadcast on the Star Sports network. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal prediction

A clash of offensive and defensive woes might end up as a draw, with Bengaluru struggling for goals and the visitors leaking goals early in the 2022-23 Indian Super League season.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 1-1 East Bengal

