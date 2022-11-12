ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC - Prediction, preview, team news, and more

In a battle between the two former Indian Super League (ISL) champions, Chennaiyin FC will host Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, November 12. The Marina Machans are eyeing their first-ever home victory of the 2022-23 season.

Thomas Brdaric's men are coming into the encounter on the back of a narrow 0-1 victory against East Bengal in Kolkata. Defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi scored the winning goal before he was shown a second yellow card for his celebration. Chennaiyin FC are currently sixth in the league standings.

Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 @ChennaiyinFC games

a side

teams ⚔️

champ



The boys take part in an internal "Champions League" at training and it gets intense



Watch to find out which team had the last laugh



youtu.be/R7if5fDFKc8



#AllInForChennaiyin gamesa sideteams ⚔️champThe boys take part in an internal "Champions League" at training and it gets intenseWatch to find out which team had the last laugh 7️⃣ games 💥6️⃣ a side ⚽4️⃣ teams ⚔️1️⃣ champ 🏆The boys take part in an internal "Champions League" at training and it gets intense 🔥Watch to find out which team had the last laugh 😉📹➡️youtu.be/R7if5fDFKc8#AllInForChennaiyin https://t.co/xYAGQhXKic

Meanwhile, the Islanders are still undefeated after their opening five games. They were held to a thrilling 2-2 draw in their last match against ATK Mohun Bagan. Des Buckingham's side conceded a late equalizer against the Mariners.

The English gaffer is pleased with his side's consistency so far this season but they will be hoping to convert leads into victories more often.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Team news

Chennaiyin FC: Vafa Hakhamaneshi, who has been vital for Chennai in the backline, will have to sit out following a suspension. Meanwhile, vice-captain Narayan Das and star striker Kwame Karikari will also be missing from the action.

Mumbai City FC: The Islanders, on the other hand, are injury free and likely to field their previous starting eleven against the Marina Machans on Saturday.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted Lineups

MCFC: Phurba Lachenpa (GK); Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin; Apuia Ralte, Ahmed Jahouh, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Greg Stewart, and Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

CFC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Ajith Kumar, Julius Ducker, Fallou Diagne, Aakash Sangwan; Jiteshwor Singh, Anirudh Thapa (C), Abdenasser El Khayati; Prasanth K, Rahim Ali, and Petar Sliskovic.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Live stream and TV broadcast details

The 29th match of the ISL 2022-23 season between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on November 12.

The match can also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Prediction

The Marina Machans have some massive absentees in their lineup, Vafa Hakhamaneshi has been pivotal in their backline while Narayan Das is just a constant in their left-back spot. Both will miss out on the clash.

Meanwhile, Thomas Brdaric will also have to do without the flamboyance of Kwame Karikari off the bench.

Mumbai have looked like a well-drilled unit throughout and will be hoping to keep their unbeaten streak going.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC

Poll : 0 votes