ISL 2022-23: "Continuity and having a set team are huge advantages in football" - NorthEast United FC assistant coach Paul Groves ahead of Hyderabad FC clash

NorthEast United FC will play their first home game of the ISL 2022-23 season against defending champions Hyderabad FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday (October 13). The Highlanders didn’t have a great start to the season as they lost their opening encounter 0-1 against Bengaluru FC.

NorthEast United FC head coach Marco Balbul was shown a red card in their previous game and will not be able to sit on the bench for tomorrow's game. Assistant coach Paul Groves addressed the media before the game tomorrow.

Speaking about the mood in the dressing room post the defeat to Bengaluru FC, Groves said that the mood in the dressing room isn’t affected much as the team performed well.

The 56-year-old had the following to say regarding the result of their last game:

“If you see how we lost, you will notice that the game was decided based on a controversy.”

The coach praised the way the Northeast United FC played in their last game and emphasized the chances created by his team. The team is looking at the positives and would like to play to their strengths in their first home game of the season.

He added:

“It is going to be a tough game. They are the champions for a reason, they are a good team and they showed it in their first game of the season against Mumbai City FC."

This will be the first time in over two years that NorthEast United will play a game in front of their home crowd. Senior left-back Gurjinder Kumar is excited to play in front of a packed stadium. Addressing reporters, he said:

“We always love to play in front of the fans, and with the fans coming back, it will be a moment to enjoy for us.”

"Playing in front of fans enhances the performance": Northeast United FC assistant coach Paul Groves

Paul Groves reckons he has been in the Indian Super League before and is a witness to the rise in level of Indian players.

Groves added that the presence of local fans will enhance the performance of the players in the upcoming fixture. He also spoke on the difference in performance with and without a bio-bubble.

“If we compare the distance covered, sprints made, etc., between playing in a bubble and outside a bubble, there is a huge difference. I know for a fact that playing in front of fans enhances the performance of players. Hormones and adrenaline act differently in front of the fans.”

Speaking about starting pre-season practice late and not being able to play the Durand Cup with their main team, Groves said,

"It is well documented that we started the season later than others. We have a new team and we have to be practical. If you look at our opponents, they are champions because they have continuity in their squad, they have a set team. All over the world continuity gives results."

Manolo Marquez thinks set core has helped them taste success

Manolo (L) sounded confident and also had respect for his opponents tomorrow.

Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez feels that having a set core has helped his side in the league, as they have been able to continue with almost the same set of players for three years now.

He felt the game tomorrow was going to be a tough encounter as their opponents NorthEast United FC have some good players, especially the foreigners. Here's what Manolo said:

"If you look at the way they played in the last game, you will understand they didn't deserve to lose, not just the last bit (referring to the controversy) but the entire 90mins they didn't deserve to lose."

