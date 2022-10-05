ISL 2022-23: East Bengal squad, fixture list, key players, and more

Leaving behind heavy skepticism about East Bengal participating in the 2022-23 season of the Indian Super League (ISL), the Red and Gold Brigade are gearing up for the start of the top-tier competition.

After two forgettable outings in the league, East Bengal will be hoping to bury the ghosts of the past under new head coach Stephen Constantine. The former Indian national team gaffer is well aware of the intricacies of the country's footballing system.

His knowledge and experience could steer the rejuvenated and revamped EB squad to a brighter period. Meanwhile, Santosh Trophy-winning Bino George also joined as an assistant to Constantine.

East Bengal full squad list

Although the Torchbearers were late to the team-building party, they have moved smartly in the transfer market. East Bengal have managed to strike a neat balance between youth and experience.

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar.

Defenders: Ankit Mukherjee, Charis Kyriakou, Ivan Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalchungnunga, Mohamad Rakip, Nabi Khan, Sarthak Golui, Pritam Singh, Tuhin Das.

Midfielders: Alex Lima, Amarjit Kiyam, Aniket Jadhav, Jordan O'Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, Souvik Chakrabarti, Wahengbam Angousana.

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Eliandro, VP Suhair, Himanshu Jangra, Naorem Singh, Sumeet Passi, Thongkosiem Haokip.

East Bengal ISL 2022-23 full fixture list

East Bengal will kick off their ISL campaign with a visit to last season's runners-up Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on October 7.

Soon after, the Red and Gold Brigade have a string of tricky matches before they play local rivals ATK Mohun Bagan on October 29.

East Bengal key players for ISL 2022-23 season

Ivan Gonzalez (Center-back)

During his brief stint in the Durand Cup, the Spaniard has already shown that he will be a pillar at the back for East Bengal. The defender played 36 matches for FC Goa in the ISL, registering 138 tackles, 119 clearances, and 48 blocks. He is expected to be a leader on and off the pitch.

Jordan O'Doherty (Central midfielder)

Jordan O'Doherty is primarily a central midfielder, but can also slot in as a defensive midfielder or even as a No. 10. The former Newcastle Jets man will be expected to provide creativity and moments of magic in the middle of the park for EB.

Cleiton Silva (Center-forward)

The veteran Brazilian forward will arguably be East Bengal's most reliable attacking option in the upcoming season. The former Bengaluru FC star has played 37 matches in the ISL so far, scoring 16 goals. He will lead the attacking line for the Red and Gold Brigade in the new season.

