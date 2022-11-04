ISL 2022-23: East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC: 3 player battles 

East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC will go head-to-head at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Friday, November 4, in a bid to climb up the table following average starts to their respective campaigns.

The hosts, who are on the back of a derby defeat, will be searching for their second victory of the season in their fifth game of the season. Meanwhile, Thomas Brdaric will be hoping for his victory formula to return to the Salt Lake Stadium after successfully overcoming ATK Mohun Bagan in their opening fixture.

The Marina Machans drew against Bengaluru FC and lost to FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai in the other two games.

Although the defense would be the strongest suit to a side coached by Stephen Constantine, his backline has struggled for form and have already leaked eight goals in four games. The Marina Machans, on the other hand, have conceded four goals in three games.

This game will fare a few old faces facing their old sides. Jerry Lalrinzuala, who plied his trade with Chennaiyin FC for many years, will be battling against his former side. Mohammed Rafique and Sourav Das will be up against East Bengal.

There's no doubt about the quality available at stake in both squads overall. We shall look at 3 battles that could prove to be decisive in the outcome of the result.

#3 Naorem Mahesh Singh vs Ajith Kumar

Mahesh will hold the trump card on Friday.

The anticipated clash between Mahesh Singh and Ajith Kumar could prove to be fascinating on Friday. Mahesh, who is deployed through the left-wing, and right-back Ajith have enjoyed reasonable starts to their 2022/23 ISL campaign.

Mahesh has been one of the bright sparks for the Red and Gold brigade this season. Although the tricky winger is yet to open his account, he has caused enough trouble in all three appearances. He has an assist to his name and will be hoping for more output against Chennaiyin FC.

Ajith, on the other hand, has looked assured defensively and made forward runs whenever necessary. It will be an interesting match-up.

#2 Charalambos Kyriakou vs Julius Duker

Julius Duker is a key man for Chennaiyin FC

Charalambos Kyriakou has comfortably been the best midfielder for East Bengal this season. The Crypriot international has been working his socks off by running up and down the pitch every game. His energy will be vital in winning possession back.

Julius Duker has enjoyed a memorable start under the guidance of Thomas Brdaric. The 26-year-old has sat at the heart of the midfield and made things happen with his tackling and passing.

His presence will play a crucial role in setting the tempo for Chennaiyin FC. His battle against Kyriakou will be one to watch out for as both of them are clever with and without the ball.

#1 Cleiton Silva vs Fallou Diagne

Cleiton Silva will be hoping to give headache to Fallou and Co.

It hasn't been a great start to the season according to Cleiton Silva's standards. The striker has found the back of the net twice in four appearances by scoring against FC Goa and Northeast United FC.

Silva has turned into a creator as the team struggles to create chances. His all-around ability can change the game instantly.

The Brazilian will be in the fray with center-back Fallou Diagne. The Senegalese international has looked assured at the back and his calm presence at the back will make a difference.

He can win aerial duels and is always one step ahead of the game. His contest with Silva could determine the outcome of the game as both are pivotal to their sides.

