ISL 2022-23: East Bengal vs FC Goa prediction, preview, team news, and more

After a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Kerala Blasters FC in their opening game last Friday, October 7, East Bengal are set to play their first-ever ISL home game at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, where they face FC Goa on Wednesday, October 12.

The Red and Gold Brigade, under the tutelage of Stephen Constantine, have had a difficult start to the 2022-23 campaign, but their arduous supporters might just be what they need to rekindle the fight.

Against the Blasters, the Torchbearers managed to keep the scores level until the 72nd minute when Adrian Luna sneaked in unmarked and scored the night's first goal. Soon after, new signing Ivan Kaluzhnyi registered a quick-fire brace off the bench to sink East Bengal.

Meanwhile, for the Gaurs, this is their first game of the season. Given the club sent their reserve team to the Durand Cup, this will be Carlos Pena's first competitive match as the side's head coach.

FC Goa have rebuilt a formidable unit, reshuffling the entirety of their foreign contingent, excluding Edu Bedia. With a new gaffer, revamped squad, and rejuvenated hopes, the Goan club will be hoping to fare better than they did last season.

East Bengal vs FC Goa: Team News

East Bengal: In the previous outing, Constantine set up his side in a traditional 4-4-2 system with Sumeet Passi and Tuhin Das playing on the flanks. It's unlikely that the coach will change his approach, but we might see some personnel changes.

Pritam Singh missed the last game due to an injury and might remain sidelined for the FC Goa clash. Otherwise, Constantine didn't specify any other injury concerns.

FC Goa: How Carlos Pena will lineup with FC Goa is still a mystery to everyone. But the head coach hasn't reported any injury concerns in the squad ahead of their opening game.

East Bengal vs FC Goa: Predicted Lineups

East Bengal: Kamaljit Singh; Charalambos Kyriakou, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Aniket Jadhav, Souvik Chakraborti, Alex Lima, VP Suhair; Cleiton Silva, Sumeet Passi.

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem; Seriton Fernandes, Anwar Ali, Marc Valiente, Aiban Dohling; Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Iker Guarrotxena, Makan Winkle Chote; Alvaro Vazquez.

East Bengal vs FC Goa: Live stream and TV broadcast details

The sixth match of the ISL 2022-23 season between East Bengal and FC Goa will be broadcast live on StarSports and StarSports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on October 12. The match can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Poll : 0 votes