ISL 2022-23: East Bengal vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

After a 1-0 away victory over Bengaluru FC in their last game, East Bengal will host Josep Gombau's Odisha FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday, November 18.

The Red and Gold Brigade are currently eighth in the league standings, with six points from the same number of games. Their only two wins came against NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC. Stephen Constantine's team are yet to win a single ISL fixture in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC have had a start-stop campaign so far. Under Josep Gombau, the club started with a historic 3-2 comeback victory against Jamshedpur FC but in the following game was bested 2-0 by Mumbai City FC.

The Juggernauts are coming into the East Bengal fixture on the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of league leaders Hyderabad FC.

East Bengal vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head

The two sides have previously met four times in the ISL. The Juggernauts have won thrice, while the Torchbearers have emerged victorious only once.

In the four games played between East Bengal and Odisha FC, a combined total of 28 goals have been scored.

Matches played: 4

East Bengal wins: 1

Odisha FC wins: 3

Draws: 0

East Bengal vs Odisha FC: Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

East Bengal: Antonio Perosevic (3).

Odisha FC: Jonathas (8), Javi Hernandez (6).

East Bengal vs Odisha FC: Clean Sheets from the previous ISL season

East Bengal: Suvam Sen (2).

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (2), Kamaljit Singh (1).

East Bengal vs Odisha FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Arindam Bhattacharya (EBFC - 29), Kamaljit Singh (OFC - 34)

Most Passes: Franjo Prce (EBFC - 508), Victor Mongil (OFC - 593)

Most Tackles: Naorem Singh (EBFC - 84), Jerry Mawihmingthanga (OFC - 20)

Most Touches: Hira Mondal (EBFC - 790), Victor Mongil (OFC - 924)

Poll : 0 votes