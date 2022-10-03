ISL 2022-23: Full list of foreign players for the upcoming season

With the 2022-23 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) inching closer, the clubs have already acquired their foreign players. Sometimes a capable overseas department is all it takes to catapult a pedestrian team to greatness.

This summer's transfer window yet again saw some big-money personnel switcheroo between ISL teams. Mumbai City FC acquired the services of the talismanic Greg Stewart, who led Jamshedpur FC to ISL Shield glory last season. Meanwhile, after a sub-par season at ATK Mohun Bagan, Roy Krishna jumped ship to join Bengaluru FC.

East Bengal, under their new investors, roped in Cleiton Silva from the Blues. They made some real noise in the transfer window after signing Ivan Gonzalez from FC Goa.

Further, ATK Mohun Bagan revamped their foreign contingent with the big-money signing of Florentin Pogba. The Mariners retained the services of Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, and Joni Kauko.

Last season's champions Hyderabad FC successfully managed to drive away suitors and keep last season's top-scorer Bartholomew Ogbeche at the club.

On that note, let's take a look at the foreign contingents of all the ISL clubs:

ATK Mohun Bagan

Florentin Pogba (center-back), Brendan Hamill (center-back), Carl McHugh (defensive midfielder), Joni Kauko (midfielder), Hugo Boumous (attacking midfielder), Dimitri Petratos (center-forward).

Bengaluru FC

Alan Costa (center-back), Aleksandar Jovanovic (center-back), Bruno Ramires (central midfielder), Javi Hernandez (attacking midfielder), Prince Ibara (cnter-forward), Roy Krishna (center-forward).

Chennaiyin FC

Fallou Diagne (center-back), Vafa Hakhamaneshi (center-back), Julius Düker (defensive midfielder), Nasser El Khayati (attacking midfielder), Kwame Karikari (center-forward), Petar Sliskovic (center-forward).

East Bengal

Charalambos Kyriakou (right-back), Ivan Gonzalez (center-back), Alex Lima (defensive midfielder), Jordan O'Doherty (central midfielder), Eliandro (center-forward), aleiton Silva (center-forward).

FC Goa

Marc Valiente (center-back), Fares Arnaout (center-back), Edu Bedia (defensive midfielder), Iker Guarrotxena (left winger), Noah Sadaoui (left winger), Alvaro Vazquez (center-forward).

Hyderabad FC

Odei Onaindia (center-back), Borja Herrera (right-back), Joao Victor (defensive midfielder), Joel Chianese (right winger), Javi Siverio (center forward), Bartholomew Ogbeche (center-forward).

Jamshedpur FC

Eli Sabia (center-back), Peter Hartley (center-back), Wellington Priori (central midfielder), Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (center-forward), Daniel Chima Chukwu (center-forward), Harry Sawyer (center-forward).

Kerala Blasters

Marko Leskovic (center-back), Victor Mongil (center-back), Adrian Luna (attacking midfielder), Ivan Kaliuzhnyi (central midfielder), Apostolos Giannou (center forward), Dimitrios Diamantakos (center-forward).

Mumbai City FC

Mourtada Fall (Center-back), Rostyn Griffiths (Center-back), Ahmed Jahouh (Defensive midfielder), Alberto Noguera (Attacking midfielder), Jorge Pereyra Diaz (Center-forward), Greg Stewart (Center-forward).

NorthEast United FC

Michael Jakobsen (center-back), Aaron Evans (center-back), Jon Gaztañaga (central midfielder), Romain Philippoteaux (right midfielder), Sly (center-forward), Matt Derbyshire (center-forward).

Odisha FC

Carlos Delgado (center-back), Osama Malik (defensive midfielder), Saúl Crespo (central midfield), Víctor Rodríguez (left winger), Diego Maurício (cente-forward), Pedro Martín (center-forward).

