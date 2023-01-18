Aiming to win their third match on the bounce, Bengaluru FC are all set to lock horns with Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Stadium on Wednesday, January 18.

The Red Miners are themselves back from an encouraging result. They defeated East Bengal FC by a 2-1 margin, with the new signings already making a positive impact with their performances. However, their playoff hopes seem distant, as they have only achieved nine points in 14 games.

Rafael Crivellaro’s addition has made a vast difference in attack, and their victory over the Red and Gold Brigade certainly indicated it. The likes of Ritwik Das, Daniel Chima Chukwu, and Ishan Pandita are benefitting from the Brazilian’s creativity.

Head coach Aidy Boothroyd will be pleased with his side’s improvement, but Bengaluru FC offer a different challenge.

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC



Another intense clash waiting to unfold as we host the Blues on our home turf tonight!



#JamKeKhelo #JFCBFC ⚔️ BACK HOME AT THE FURNACE FOR OUR NEXT CHALLENGEAnother intense clash waiting to unfold as we host the Blues on our home turf tonight! ⚔️ BACK HOME AT THE FURNACE FOR OUR NEXT CHALLENGE 🔥Another intense clash waiting to unfold as we host the Blues on our home turf tonight! ⚽️💪 #JamKeKhelo #JFCBFC https://t.co/7Y6wDKyHJn

The Blues have finally picked up momentum and look like a side who are ready to challenge for a place in the top six. Alan Costa’s last-minute winner against NorthEast United FC was followed by a convincing 3-1 victory over Odisha FC, further citing their push for a playoff berth.

Simon Grayson has stuck to a back-five formation, with the two wing-backs pushing higher up the pitch. This has provided stability at the back, whilst suiting the forwards. Additionally, Grayson will be delighted with Roy Krishna’s performance against the Juggernauts.

Bengaluru FC also have the chance to leapfrog Chennaiyin FC in the table, provided they get the three points. Moreover, they have the opportunity to close the deficit down to one point between themselves and sixth-placed FC Goa.

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-Head

Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC are inseparable in terms of head-to-head statistics in the Indian Super League. Both sides have won four and lost thrice, with the tie also ending in a draw three times. Last time out, the Blues beat the Red Miners by a 1-0 margin.

Matches played: 11

JFC wins: 4

BFC wins: 4

Draws: 3

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Top goalscorers this season

JFC: Daniel Chima Chukwu (3), Ritwik Das (3).

BFC: Javi Hernandez (4), Alan Costa (2), Roy Krishna (2).

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Most cleansheets this season

JFC: Rehenesh T.P (One cleansheet in eight games)

BFC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Three cleansheets in 14 games)

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from 2022/23 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (36 - BFC), Vishal Yadav (25 - JFC).

Most tackles: Roshan Singh (22 - BFC), Ricky Lallawmawma (19 - JFC).

Most shots: Daniel Chima Chukwu (32 - JFC), Javi Hernandez (27 - BFC).

Most Chances Created: Javi Hernandez (22 - BFC), Jay Emmanuel Thomas (22- JFC).

Poll : 0 votes