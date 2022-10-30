ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC - 3 player battles

Jamshedpur FC will host NorthEast United FC for the last game of Matchweek 4 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season on Sunday, October 30. The two sides will square off at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

Aidy Boothroyd will be eager to secure a win as the head coach of Jamshedpur FC. The last time his team played at the Furnace, Odisha FC turned up the heat and snatched all three points with an impressive comeback in the second half.

The Men of Steel were able to come away with only a single point in their second game. Hence, this will be an important match for the former League Shield Winners.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC have lost all three of their matches so far. Their last defeat came against East Bengal FC, which was a home game for the Highlanders.

Marco Balbul's team has been in some controversy in recent times after one of their foreign signings left the team citing poor facilities provided by the club. All of this adds up to making this tie a crucial one for NorthEast United FC.

On that note, we take a look at three important battles that could determine the outcome of the game.

#3 Eli Sabia vs Matt Derbyshire

Jamshedpur FC's Brazilian center-back is one of the best stoppers in the ISL. Partnering with skipper Peter Hartley at the heart of his team's defense, Sabia forms an unbreachable wall that is impossible for most players to get past. Sabia is immensely physical with his approach and possesses good aerial ability.

Meanwhile, Matt Derbyshire has not been in the best of form inside the opposition's box. The former Blackburn Rovers star has bagged only one goal so far and has failed to contribute to the game in any different way.

It will be essential for this NorthEast United FC striker to be more active with and without the ball in order to fire his team up in the final third.

#2 Wellington Priori vs Romain Philippoteaux

Jamshedpur FC's midfield maestro is yet to live up to his expected standards. Priori has mostly been defensive in the last two matches, guiding the side during offensive transitions. However, there is more to this midfielder. Priori possesses the ability to contribute to his team's attack, helping Jamshedpur FC create more goal-scoring chances.

Romain Philippoteaux has been a sensation for the Highlanders. The former Ligue 1 midfielder has been the spark for this NorthEast United FC side, helping them conduct play in the opposition's half. Philippoteaux is good with the ball and helps the side create more attacking chances.

#1 Daniel Chima Chukwu vs Michael Jakobsen

Daniel Chima Chukwu showed glimpses of his abilities in his team's season opener against Odisha FC. The Nigerian talisman is a danger to every defender in the ISL due to his physical capabilities.

Chima is also a goal-poacher. The Jamshedpur FC forward has his eyes set on the target and will not miss out when the opportunity arrives.

Chima will be up against a tough Danish defender in the form of Michael Jakobsen. Jakobsen is a leader for NorthEast United FC's backline and is able to conduct play from the back in the manner Balbul desires. The Danish defender could turn out to be a nightmare for Chima Chukwu.

