ISL 2022-23 | Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Jamshedpur FC have had a rough start to the 2022-23 ISL season with a loss and a draw in their opening games.

They will next welcome bottom-placed NorthEast United FC at the JRD Tata Complex on Sunday, October 30.

The Red Miners, under new head coach Aidy Boothroyd, kicked off the season with a 3-2 loss against Odisha FC. They conceded two late goals to squander their chances of starting their campaign with a victory.

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC



We will be hosting NorthEast United FC at our fortress tonight to close Matchweek !



Another thriller of a contest coming your way



#JamKeKhelo #JFCNEU " Jamshedpur Ho Jao Taiyaar!We will be hosting NorthEast United FC at our fortress tonight to close MatchweekAnother thriller of a contest coming your way " Jamshedpur Ho Jao Taiyaar!⚡ We will be hosting NorthEast United FC at our fortress tonight to close Matchweek 4️⃣!Another thriller of a contest coming your way 😎⚽ #JamKeKhelo #JFCNEU https://t.co/8R6UwTLkBD

In their last game, Jamshedpur FC traveled to Maharashtra to face Mumbai City FC but could only come away with a 1-1 draw. They are currently placed in the 10th spot with just a single point.

NorthEast United have also had a forgettable start to the season, suffering three defeats on the trot. After an unfortunate loss in their first game against Bengaluru FC, the Highlanders have seemingly crumbled and ended up being dominated by Hyderabad FC and East Bengal.

Marco Balbul's side will be hoping to open their account against Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head

The two sides have faced each other on 10 occasions in the ISL, with half of those matches ending in draws. While the Red Miners have won four times, the Highlanders have emerged victorious just once.

Jamshedpur FC did the double over NorthEast United FC last season.

Matches played: 10

JFC wins: 4

NEUFC wins: 1

Draws: 5

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: Top goal scorers in the previous Indian Super League season

JFC: Greg Stewart (10)

NEUFC: Deshorn Brown (7), Laldanmawia Ralte (4), VP Suhair (4).

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: Clean Sheets from the previous ISL season

JFC: TP Rehenesh (6)

NEUFC: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (1), Mirshad Michu (1).

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: TP Rehenesh (JFC - 40), Mirhsad Michu (NEUFC - 45)

Most Passes: Greg Stewart (JFC - 832), Hernan Santana (NEUFC - 739)

Most Tackles: Alex Lima (JFC - 90), Suhair VP (NEUFC - 84)

Most Touches: Eli Sabia (JFC - 788), Hernan Santa (NEUFC - 1015)

Poll : 0 votes