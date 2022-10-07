ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 East Bengal FC | Ivan Kaliuzhnyi shines on debut as Yellow Tuskers oust Red and Gold Brigade

A goal by Kerala Blasters FC's Adrian Luna followed by a brace from Ukrainian midfielder Ivan Kaliuzhnyi was enough to get the better of East Bengal FC as the two squared off for the ISL 2022-23 season opener.

Kerala Blasters FC took on the Kolkata giants in the much-awaited season opener at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi.

The Yellow Tuskers faithful took to the stands to welcome their favorite side back to their den. The opening exchanges of the match involved a mix of tense as well as ambitious moments. The home team looked to dominate the visiting side right from the first whistle. However, Stephen Constantine's side were resilient and managed to keep them at bay.

As the half progressed, however, East Bengal FC were under the scanner because of defensive mishaps. The Red and Gold Brigade failed to deal with the opposition as the Yellow Tuskers' wingers and full-backs made inroads into the final third.

The home team had an opportunity as early as the sixth minute. A corner from Luna was headed by Marko Leskovic, but the Croatian defender missed the frame of the goal.

East Bengal FC would have been a goal or two down if not for the heroics of their goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh. The former Odisha FC man saved his side on numerous occasions, keeping the opposition at bay.

Kerala Blasters FC had one more clear-cut chance in the first half. Club captain Jessel Carneiro sprinted down the left flank and whipped in a well-measured cross towards the far post. But Apostolos Giannou failed to put his side ahead.

It was in the 72nd minute when Kerala Blasters FC were finally able to change the score. Harmanjot Singh Khabra spotted Luna's run into the box and measured his pass accurately onto the path of the Uruguayan. The East Bengal FC defense was left ball-watching as Luna stretched out a leg and managed to send the ball over Kamaljit's reach.

Ivan Vukomanovic decided to mix things up as he brought on Bidyashagar Singh and Ivan Kaliuzhnyi. Not long after his introduction, the Ukrainian displayed why he is such a sought-after player.

The Kerala Blasters FC midfielder wriggled past a few East Bengal FC players easily before placing his shot into the net. It was much like the story of David and Goliath but the conclusion was unlike the real story where David gets the better of Goliath.

Kaliuzhnyi added a second goal moments later when Constantine's defense shabbily cleared a corner. The Ukrainian midfielder was well-positioned and managed to volley the ball past the crowd of Red and Gold defenders.

Later, East Bengal FC's Alex Lima managed to get onto the scoresheet after the Yellow Tuskers failed to deal with a corner.

The Brazilian midfielder volleyed a clearance into the net, adding to a very small list of positives for his side.

East Bengal FC's wingers let their side down against Kerala Blasters FC with a shambolic display

Ivan Kaliuzhnyi turned into a hero on his debut for Kerala Blasters FC (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Stephen Constantine opted to go ahead with Tuhin Das and Sumeet Passi. However, the duo were mere bystanders for much of the game. Both wingers looked ineffective against the home side in the offensive phases and exposed their full-backs during the defensive ones.

