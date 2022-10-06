ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC SWOT analysis

Indian Super League 2021-22 finalists Kerala Blasters FC will kick off this year's ISL campaign against East Bengal FC tomorrow (Friday, October 7) in front of their ever-passionate Manjappada.

Despite the departures of Alvaro Vazquez and Jorge Diaz, Kerala Blasters FC could be just as threatening this season as they were last. The Kochi-based club will be looking for their first silverware this season after narrowly losing the crown to Hyderabad FC in the final last season.

Blasters are no strangers to the big stage this season. With a fearsome squad behind him, Ivan Vukomanovic will push his party to focus on the summit battle against all.

ISL 2022-23 SWOT analysis: Kerala Blasters FC

Strengths

Gaffer Ivan Vukomanovic and midfield magician Sahal Abdul Samad are the Yellow Army's most valuable assets this season. He should be the best coach Kerala has ever had, and he reaped good results last season.

In the summer transfer window, the Blasters did well to keep the majority of their core group and talented youth. They went on to add the required strength to the team in readiness for another challenging season.

Kerala Blasters FC's defense has been strengthened by the arrival of two foreign players, Victor Mongil and Ivan Kalyuzhnyi, to partner Marko Leskovic.

Mongil was the trump card for ATK Mohun Bagan's trophy in the sixth season, with 48 important clearances and 11 interceptions, establishing himself as one of the league's top defenders. Both players are proven additions to the Kerala Blasters' defense and can deliver if properly integrated into their playstyle.

Weaknesses

Kerala Blasters FC lacks experienced backup goalkeepers, which could lead to an over-reliance on Prabhsukhan Singh Gill. Furthermore, the departures of Alvaro Vazquez and Jorge Diaz may curtail the scope of the striking department. It is unclear how the synergy with the new forward acquisitions of Dimitrios Diamantakos and Apostolos Giannou will work.

Kerala Blasters are raring to take the field (ISL)

Opportunities

Kerala Blasters can perform miracles in front of their ardent 'Manjappada' fanbase, riding on the momentum from the previous season. They had a fantastic outing at the Durand Cup with just the reserves, proving their depth of talent at Vukomanovic's disposal.

Many young players, such as Bidyashagar Singh and Bryce Miranda, have an excellent opportunity to establish themselves in the Kerala Blasters lineup. Furthermore, the young players who succeeded in the 2022 Durand Cup will be vying for a spot on the team.

Threats

Kerala Blasters' season could be threatened due to their sluggish start to the campaign. Clubs like Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, and Bengaluru FC have found their stride in the Durand Cup, and these heavyweights will give Kerala Blasters a run for their money.

Poll : 0 votes