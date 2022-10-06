ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal prediction, preview, team news, and more

Last season's runners-up Kerala Blasters FC will lock horns against East Bengal in the opening match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium on Friday, September 7.

Both teams are absolute mammoths when it comes to their dedicated fanbases. However, their on-field performances have been starkly different in the recent past.

The Red and Gold brigade ended the 2021-22 season rock-bottom with just a single victory to their name.

With rejuvenated hopes and a revived spirit, East Bengal will look to do better under Stephen Constantine this time around. The former Indian national team head coach is well aware of the intricacies of the country's footballing system.

The Blasters, meanwhile, for the first time ever, will go into a new campaign with the same head coach as last season in Ivan Vukomanovic. The duo of the Serbian boss and the Yellow Army have displayed some of the most proactive football the league saw last season.

They'll be coming into the upcoming edition eager to once again reach the grand final and win their ISL maiden title.

Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal: Team News

Kerala Blasters FC: Throughout last season, Vukomanovic implemented his ideology at Kerala Blasters FC through a fluid 4-4-2 system. The Yellow Army are expected to keep a similar shape in the upcoming campaign as well.

There were some doubts about Prabhsukhan Gill and Sahal Abdul Samad's fitness ahead of the season opener. However, Vukomanovic eased those concerns by revealing that he has his full team available.

East Bengal: Stephen Constantine has traditionally preferred a 4-4-2 formation and we might see him deputize the Red and Gold brigade similarly. Meanwhile, the Kolkata giants have no injury concerns ahead of their clash against the Blasters.

Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal: Predicted lineups

Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill; Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Jessel Carneiro; Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Puitea, Adrian Luna; Dimitrios Diamantakos, Apostolos Giannou.

East Bengal: Kamaljit Singh; Mohammad Rakip, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Aniket Jadhav, Jordan O’Doherty, Alex Lima, VP Suhair; Cleiton Silva, Sumeet Passi.

Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal: Live stream and TV broadcast details

The ISL season opener between Kerala Blasters FC and East Bengal will be broadcast live on StarSports and StarSports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on October 7. The match can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal: Prediction

Being the first game of the ISL season, it's expected to be a cagey affair, as both teams will try to settle into their natural style of play. East Bengal players have some match experience from their Durand Cup campaign while the Blasters squad began their pre-season a while back.

If fitness might be a criteria, the Kerala Blasters might slightly edge it, however, the Red and Gold brigade showed their defense is going to be tough to score past.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters 2-1 East Bengal

