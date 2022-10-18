ISL 2022-23: Matchday 2 Team of the week

After an exciting Matchday 1, the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 welcomed a host of exciting thrillers on Matchday 2. The week started with East Bengal FC hosting FC Goa at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The encounter witnessed the Gaurs edging past the Red and Gold Brigade courtesy of a winning goal in the dying moments of the game.

Next up, the Highlanders hosted Hyderabad FC and that turned out to be a nightmare for the Guwahati-based outfit. Marco Balbul's side were on the receiving end of a 3-0 drubbing by the visitors, further spoiling their plans for a bright campaign.

Things were pretty even at the Marina Arena when Chennaiyin FC hosted Bengaluru FC. Despite making an early breakthrough, the Blues lost their focus and conceded a goal right on the brink of half-time. However, Debjit Majumder's red card spoiled the plans for the Marina Machans.

After an inspired comeback against Jamshedpur FC at the Furnace, Odisha FC were up against Mumbai City FC at the Mumbai Football Arena. However, the Juggernauts were unable to replicate their performances and were beaten 2-0. But the most awaited match of the week was between Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.

With the Mariners failing to open their ISL 2022-23 account with a win on opening day, questions about the gaffer's methods as well as the team's output flooded social media.

The opening quarter of the game fired up doubts over Ferrando's stay at the club. But the Kolkata giants turned it around in style, shutting down critics and staging an unthinkable upset at the Kochi Stadium.

On this note, let’s have a look at Team of the Week for Matchday 2 of ISL 2022-23.

Goalkeeper: Vishal Kaith

Except for a poor mistake that allowed Kerala Blasters FC their second goal, the ATK Mohun Bagan custodian was spot on with his performances under the bar.

Vishal Kaith's distribution and ball-playing abilities helped the Mariners cope with the demands of playing against a high-pressing team. He made two crucial saves in the game that were praiseworthy.

Defenders

Right back: Ajith Kumar

The Chennaiyin FC full-back made all the noise against Bengaluru FC. His positioning higher up the pitch helped the Marina Machans create numerical overloads around the opposition's box. He helped create more options in the opposition's half as well.

Center back: Brendan Hamill

The Australian centre-back has taken some time to settle into his new club. Hamill was an absolute wall against Kerala Blasters FC. He was decisive with his interceptions and tackling. He led the side from the back and made sure that the Yellow Tuskers had a tough time trying to make an impact in the final third.

Center back: Rostyn Griffiths

Mumbai City FC's Rostyn Griffiths has become one of the most dependable players for head coach Des Buckingham. The former Melbourne City FC man has become one of the first names to make it to the club's starting eleven in the ongoing ISL.

Left back: Nikhil Poojary

Playing out of position did not seem to bother Nikhil Poojary. The Hyderabad FC full-back managed to keep the NorthEast United FC wingers in check for his team's 3-0 win. Poojary was also a contributor to his team's attacking plans.

Midfielders

Central midfielder: Jiteshwor Singh

Chennaiyin FC's young midfield maestro has grown leaps and bounds since his arrival. Jiteshwor Singh is definitely Thomas Brdaric's midfield general. The manner in which the former NEROCA FC midfielder conducts himself on the pitch is noteworthy. At 20 years of age, Singh is already on the path to cementing his place in the national team's line-up.

Central midfielder: Joni Kauko

The Finnish international has been game since the season opener. He is probably the hardest working player on the pitch for ATK Mohun Bagan. Joni Kauko makes himself available all across the pitch, whether it involves or defending. His inclusion in the Mariners' line-up has become more inevitable since last season.

Central attacking midfielder: Hugo Boumous

Hugo Boumous is the primary creative force for ATK Mohun Bagan. The French midfielder is responsible for pulling all the necessary strings to help the Kolkata giants tick together. Boumous' awareness is key to Juan Ferrando's side as the Frenchman is essential in making key passes and opening up spaces beyond the opposition's backline.

Forwards

Right winger: Mohammad Yasir

Mohammad Yasir made it to Team of the Week courtesy of his performances against NorthEast United FC. The Hyderabad FC winger provided an assist for Bartholomew Ogbeche's opener against the Highlanders. Other than an assist for the first goal, the Nizams' attacker displayed brilliance on and off the ball, playing on the right flank.

Left winger: Halicharan Nazary

A fit Halicharan Nazary is dreaded by most in the ISL. The Hyderabad FC winger was as effective as Yasir. Nazary bagged one goal and set up Borja Herrera for another. He constantly threatened Mohamed Irshad, who was playing as the right back. Nazary's presence disallowed Irshad to join his team's attack on multiple occasions.

Forward: Dimitrios Petratos

Dimitrios Petratos has turned into a fan-favorite with his hat-trick against Kerala Blasters FC. The Australian forward did not complete the full 90 minutes against Chennaiyin FC but managed to bag an assist. However, the story was completely different against the Yellow Tuskers. Petratos led the attack with finesse and left the opposition defense perplexed with his runs, scoring a worthy hat-trick.

